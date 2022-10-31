Carlos Corberan delivers encouraging West Brom message ahead of Blackpool test

Carlos Corberan has praised the commitment of his West Brom squad as he called for a reaction when they take on Blackpool on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard was named as Steve Bruce’s successor last week but he endured a miserable first game in charge of Albion as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield United.

That has left the Baggies bottom of the Championship, with fans increasingly angry at how this group of players are performing.

Yet, Corberan sent a positive message as the praised the team ahead of the game at The Hawthorns when speaking to the club’s media.

“It’s really important for us to bounce back on Tuesday night and that’s why we are really focused on the game against Blackpool. From what I have seen in my first week here, I have a group of players with a high level of commitment to move away from this situation we find ourselves in.

“What I have in front of me is every player having full commitment to change our momentum and give the happiness of positive results to the fans, to the club and to themselves.”

The verdict

The defeat to the Blades will have been a real eye-opener for Corberan to see just how much work he has ahead of him with this West Brom side.

Whilst he will have been upset with the performance, he is smart enough to know that there’s little to be gained from having a pop at the players after just one game in charge.

So, he’s right to speak in a more encouraging manner right now and he will be demanding a huge reaction from the players as they really need a win against the Seasiders.

