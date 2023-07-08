West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has thanked Baggies season ticket holders ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and claimed that their support at The Hawthorns will be "very important" for the season ahead.

Albion's pre-season is underway and will ramp up next weekend with the first of five friendlies - a behind-closed-doors contest against Shrewsbury Town at the West Brom training ground - as Corberan looks to prepare his squad for another promotion push.

Having replaced Steve Bruce midway through last term, this summer and the time it will give the Spanish coach to work with his players represents a vital period in his tenure.

Carlos Corberan's message to West Brom fans

Corberan is already looking ahead to the start of the new season, which is now less than a month away, and has delivered a message to supporters via Twitter - thanking season ticket holders and talking up the importance of their presence at The Hawthorns next season.

He said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has bought a season ticket for the 2023-24 campaign.

"I'll never underestimate the power of your support and to have so many of you committed to being at The Hawthorns with us will be very important as we face our challenges together."

His words will likely also serve as a call to arms to those that have not yet bought their season ticket, which went back on sale recently.

Albion kick off the Championship season against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 5th August and will head to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 8th August before returning to The Hawthorns for their first home game of 2023/24 on Saturday 15th August, which is against Swansea City.

West Brom 2023 summer transfers

By their own usual standards, it's been a fairly quiet summer window so far for the Baggies.

Corberan is yet to add any new recruits to his squad, with ongoing ownership issues meaning money is very tight at the West Midlands club, but multiple player departures have already been confirmed.

Kean Bryan, Jake Livermore, and Tom Rogic all left when their contracts expired at the end of June while defender Dara O'Shea has been sold to Burnley in a deal worth a reported £7 million.

Albion managing director Mark Miles has indicated that more player sales are to be expected this summer, assuming reasonable offers are made, as the club look to combat their current financial struggles.

Miles also confirmed recently that owner Guochuan Lai is actively looking for new investment into the club and is open to both a full or partial sale, which follows reports from earlier in the summer that he is willing to sell West Brom for £60 million.

The Albion managing director told Birmingham Live: "Any sale will happen at a high level of football club. I can confirm that Lai has said to me he is open to investment coming into the club whether that be a full or partial shareholding is yet to be seen. We are now looking at alternative options that can get money into the club.”