Carlos Corberan delivers defiant message over solution to Huddersfield Town’s drop in form

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has insisted that he is not going to make changes for changes sake in terms of his starting line-up despite the Terriers’ recent dip in form.

A narrow 1-0 defeat away at Swansea City on Saturday saw Huddersfield fall to a third loss in their last four Championship matches.

That run of form is threatening to derail what had been a very positive start to the campaign that has pushed Huddersfield up amongst the top-six or seven.

During the last few games, Huddersfield have been finding chances harder to come by and their attacking threat has been diminishing. That was especially on show at Swansea with the Terriers managing to have just five attempts on goal none of which were on target.

That suggests that Corberan could potentially need to consider one or two changes to freshen things up in attack for Huddersfield in the coming matches.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Corberan insisted that he is not going to just make changes for the sake of it. He also believes the correct approach has to be to continue working on the training ground rather than chopping and changing players.

He said: “I don’t think so. I’m not going to make any change just to make changes.

“I think that we need to insist on the things that are working and we need to correct the things that are not working.

“Maybe the solution to doing this is to change one or two players but the key is to analyse what can help us to compete better.”

The verdict

Huddersfield’s impressive form just before this recent dip had perhaps brought them into something of a false position in the Championship table in terms of where they should be.

Therefore, you can understand what Corberan is reluctant to abandon the players that had been performing so well a few weeks ago and is keen to provide them with the chance to help turn things around over the coming games.

The Terriers do have options in their squad and it is perhaps the case that Josh Koroma in particular will need to come back into their starting line-up after the defeat at Swansea.

However, you feel that Corbean is right to try and maintain confidence levels in his current first-choice options and give them the platform to express themselves once again in the final third.

The next few games are going to vital in potentially determining the direction Huddersfield’s season ends up going in this term. Therefore, they need to maintain belief and try and get back to the things they were doing a few weeks ago when they were picking up some eye-catching results.