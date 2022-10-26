Carlos Corberan delivers clear message when quizzed on potential promotion push with West Brom

New West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has admitted he ‘dreams’ of taking the club to the Premier League but was adamant the short-term is about climbing the Championship table.

The Spaniard was named as Steve Bruce’s successor on Tuesday night and he is inheriting a side that are currently 23rd in the table and three points from safety, ahead of a tough first game against Sheffield United.

However, Nottingham Forest proved last season that a change in management can make a huge difference, but Corberan told the official site that whilst he has big ambitions, the focus is now on getting out of the relegation zone.

“Of course, every time you’re at a club you have dreams. The dreams are part of the vision of the club, but at the same time I am focused and determined to face the situation that we need to face right now.

“Right now, it’s clear I am here and employed by the club because the team is not competing well enough. My first target is to increase the level of competitiveness of the team.”

The verdict

This is a very sensible message from Corberan as he has not played down the fact that a club like Albion should have big expectations, which is exactly the right thing to say.

Equally so, you can’t deny that they’re in a terrible position right now and they need to get out of trouble as soon as possible.

So, fans should appreciate the honesty from Corberan here and they will be excited for a new era under the former Huddersfield boss.

