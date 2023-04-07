West Brom boss Carlos Corberan criticised his players as they were deservedly beaten 3-1 at Rotherham on Good Friday.

Albion fail to close the gap

Whilst it didn’t turn out to be a disastrous day for Albion, as results elsewhere weren’t too bad, they will be hugely concerned with their own performance as they look to close the gap.

After a slow start, the Baggies would take the lead through a John Swift penalty, but it wasn’t the catalyst for a better display. Instead, former Albion striker Jordan Hugill would equalise before the break, and he then put the hosts in the lead in the 50th minute, before Tarique Fosu wrapped up the points late on.

It continued an alarming run of form for Albion on their road, as they have now not won in six on their travels, and their promotion dream is slipping away.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan was furious with how his side failed to deal with the style and intensity from the Millers.

“I’m very disappointed with the result today and the way in which we were competing. I’m disappointed in the manner in which we conceded all three goals, and I’m also disappointed that we were unable to answer the problems that the game was demanding.

“We couldn’t defend their direct balls, and we couldn’t break their press either. We didn’t win enough second balls, and we didn’t create enough in the attacking third. There are many tactical and performance questions that we need to analyse and review.

“We need to look at the way we compete in both boxes because they were stronger than us. We didn’t show enough of the competitive level that you must show on a football pitch. They were aggressive and competitive. They’re similar to Millwall and we managed that game well last week against them, but today, we didn’t.”

Play-off hopes hanging by a thread

With Albion five points away from the top six, they can’t be ruled out of the race completely, but there’s no doubt they have a lot of work to do. The manner of the performance today will be hugely concerning as well.

However, it’s about bouncing back now, and they will fancy their chances against a QPR side that are battling to stay in the league when they meet on Easter Monday.

This brutal verdict from Corberan was completely fair though, and the players must respond with a big showing in front of the Albion in a few days time.