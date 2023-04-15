West Brom kept their play-off hopes alive with a crucial 2-1 comeback win at Stoke City on Saturday, but the three points came at a cost as Daryl Dike suffered a serious Achilles injury.

What happened to Daryl Dike?

The USA international has been an important player for Albion after returning to full fitness earlier this season, and he has gone on to score seven goals in 23 appearances in the current campaign.

However, the 22-year-old was forced off late on in the win against the Potters, and the way the striker was stretchered from the field indicated it was a serious problem, as he appeared in agony.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan gave bad news on Dike, who is now seemingly set for an extended period out, in what will be a hugely frustrating blow for the ex-Orlando City man.

“It looks like an Achilles injury, and they never really are good. Achilles' injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage. I have been watching these types of injuries that unfortunately happen, and we need to see how much damage appears and depending on this, we will know the months.

“I think from me working with him, we will manage the situation and injury. This is one of the more unusual injuries that unfortunately has happened to him but when you've got a (serious) injury, it always makes things more difficult.”

Dike will join a growing injury list at The Hawthorns, with Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea, Matt Phillips and Okay Yokuslu among those to have missed the trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

Can West Brom still win promotion?

Whilst this injury update puts a downer on the win at Stoke, which came courtesy of two Jayson Molumby goals, it was a huge victory for the Baggies, who have closed the gap on the play-off places.

After a disappointing Easter period, which included two very poor performances, it was important that Corberan’s side bounced back with a strong display, which is exactly what happened.

So, all focus is going to be on pushing into the play-offs, but there’s no denying that Dike’s injury won’t help things. However, it does open up an opportunity for Karlan Grant, and it’s one that he needs to take over the next five games if West Brom are to return to the Premier League.