Carlos Corberan confirms major West Brom injury issues ahead of Hull City clash

Carlos Corberan has confirmed that West Brom will be without many first-team players for the trip to Hull City, with Grady Diangana potentially set to miss the season in the most concerning update.

Albion have been transformed under the guidance of the Spaniard but they need to build on an impressive victory against Middlesbrough last time out if they are to finish in the top six.

Next up, the Baggies head north to take on the Tigers but they are missing many key men, with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Diangana joining the growing injury list.

“Asante felt something in the hamstring in training, it’s a strain and he will not be involved, we don’t know how it will progress. We need to see how it progresses to see if an injury of days or of one or two weeks,” Corberan told the Express & Star.

“Diangana received a kick in the game, he didn’t fracture any part of the foot, but in the ligaments in front it was damaged. We need to see the specialist to see if he needs surgery. Depending on surgery is the recovery time – surgery is four to five months, no surgery reduces the time, we don’t know.”

It was also revealed that Karlan Grant will be out for up to six weeks with a quad problem.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real blow with Diangana as whilst he has been inconsistent, he was starting to show signs that he could get back to his previous level and his pace made him an asset to the team.

Of course, there’s a chance he doesn’t need surgery but if he faces five months out it’s a real setback.

Overall, the squad is depleted heading to Hull but there is still enough quality in the ranks to get a result and Albion could really do with three points to close the gap on the play-off places.

