West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Adam Reach will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury in training this week.

West Brom’s injury curse continues

The versatile former Middlesbrough man hasn’t been a key player for Albion this season, but he is a useful member of the squad, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t in the squad for the 3-1 loss at Rotherham on Friday.

With Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips among those out injured at the moment, Reach’s ability to play out wide or in central midfield means he would’ve been a useful option for Corberan.

But, speaking to the club’s media after the game, Corberan explained that the 30-year-old has picked up a problem that will keep him out for around three months, ending his campaign at an early stage.

“In the previous training, he made one movement and felt a pain. He felt unwell in the quadriceps. Unfortunately we have the worst news, because he has injured the tendon in the quadriceps. He will be out for between eight and ten weeks.”

Reach is about to enter the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns in the summer, but he will only be able to watch on in the coming weeks as his teammates look to secure a return to the Premier League.

West Brom falling short at key moment

The manner of the defeat at Rotherham was hugely concerning for all connected to Albion, as they were second best for large parts, in a game that was so important to them. However, they are only five points away from the top six, so they will believe that the promotion dream is still alive.

But, as well as the poor form, the injury situation is making it extremely difficult for Corberan and the side. They are missing several first-team players right now, and whilst Reach isn’t someone who has been in the XI every week, his versatility was such an asset in this squad, as he can fill in a few positions.

So, he would’ve surely featured at some point against the Millers, and Corberan would have wanted the experienced left-footer available for what is a busy hectic period. But, it’s not to be, and whilst it’s a setback, Albion just need to focus on getting back to winning ways when they host a struggling QPR side on Monday.