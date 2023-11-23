Highlights Carlos Corberan reveals that John Swift and Josh Maja are back training and could potentially play against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

West Brom's recent team cohesion is a positive sign for their promotion chances.

The return of Swift and Maja provides more options in attack and strengthens West Brom's squad for the busy upcoming schedule.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that John Swift and Josh Maja are back training and in consideration to play against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

It has been a positive campaign for Albion so far, with Corberan’s side sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Despite a defeat to Southampton last time out, where the Baggies did play well, they have improved a lot over the past month or two, and there will be hope that they can kick-on and establish themselves in the top six as the season progresses.

Next up, they face the high-flying Tractor Boys, who sit second in the Championship having picked up 39 points from 16 games.

So, it’s sure to be a tough test for Albion, but Corberan gave a positive update on the injury front when speaking to the club’s media, which included the latest on Swift and Maja.

“It’s always very positive to see the group grow. We have recovered players who were out of the team through injury, players like John Swift and Josh Maja.

“Jeremy Sarmiento has also had two more weeks to recover too and get fitter and stronger. We have more options in attack and I think we are always stronger when we have everyone available and ready to compete.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

“We need to see how John Swift and Josh Maja react to the training sessions this week before making a decision about Saturday’s game. The decision will be based on the physical values that they have achieved and the reaction of the body to the stimulation from training during the week. I am feeling positive about both players though.

“Grady Diangana only played 45 minutes in the second game for DR Congo because he received a bit of a kick to the ankle. Thankfully, he hasn’t suffered an injury and has been training with the group. He’ll be ready to be part of the squad.”

How big a boost is this for West Brom?

Albion have picked up ten points from the five games that Swift has missed, so it shows they’ve got a good enough squad, but there’s no denying that having the ex-Reading man back will be a real boost.

He is the top scorer for Corberan’s side this season, and brings real quality and composure in the final third which makes them much more of a threat. So, it’s great news, particularly ahead of a very busy schedule leading into the festive period, where Albion will need to pick up points to stay in the race.

Meanwhile, Maja hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted, having failed to score in five appearances so far in the league, but he was looking sharp at Bristol City before his injury.

With Daryl Dike also out injured, Maja’s absence has left Brandon Thomas-Asante as the only natural striker, so having another option will be very welcome for the boss. Now, it’s down to Maja to get his Baggies career going by showing what he can do on a consistent basis.

What next for West Brom?

As mentioned, West Brom are back in action on Saturday when they host Ipswich in the 17:30 TV game, and it will be a stern test against Kieran McKenna’s side, who have been outstanding this season.