Carlos Corberan comments on Lewis O’Brien as Leeds United interest in Huddersfield raid bubbles away

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has stated that his full focus is on Lewis O’Brien the player and that he’s not involved in discussions around his future, as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move to Leeds United.

Leeds’ interest in signing O’Brien this summer is no secret, with Corberan’s former club looking to add another midfielder to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad ahead of the Premier League season.

A number of reports have been bubbling away in the last 24 hours stating that Leeds are yet to make serious progress in bringing O’Brien to Elland Road, despite Bielsa watching him over the weekend against Sheffield Wednesday.

This afternoon, Corberan was quizzed on Leeds’ interest in O’Brien, but distanced himself from the situation, insisting that his focus was solely on the playing side of the midfielder’s game.

He said: “I cannot confirm (any news) because I am not part of these types of negotiations with the club and the other clubs. My only focus is on O’Brien as a player.

“I understand every interest in him from any club because I know how important he was in the last year, I know how young he is and I know the potential that he has as a player.

“In this situation, from the beginning, I say that I understand why can club would be interested in having a player like him.

“Whilst he’s here with me, I will be working with him. He’s a very humble player and a very professional player. We don’t have any kind of problem. For us, he’s a very important player.

“But I understand the interest from the outside.”

Despite the interest from Elland Road in O’Brien, Corberan is convinced that he will not be distracted in the build-up to this weekend’s Championship fixture against Derby County.

He stated: “He’s a player with a very good mindset and he’s never going to lose his focus or concentration.”

O’Brien made 42 appearances under Corberan last season, scoring three times and registering the same number of assists. Should he leave Huddersfield, it will create a significant hole in the heart of the Spaniard’s side.

Corberan, though, remains clear that he is preparing with O’Brien and not thinking about what would unfold in the event of his exit: “O’Brien is our player and an important player. Everything that I have prepared so far is with O’Brien and the other players I have available in the team.”

