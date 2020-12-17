Carlos Corberan comments on Huddersfield Town player links

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has refused to be drawn on reports linking his side with a move for striker Danny Grant from Republic of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians.

The Terriers are desperately short on numbers in attack currently, with Josh Koroma and Danny Ward currently on the sidelines with injury.

Reports over the weekend had claimed that Bohemians had rejected a bid from Huddersfield for the signing of Grant, but Corberan has now turned down the chance to discuss that speculation.

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw away at Coventry City on Wednesday, Corberan was asked about his side’s links with Grant, with the Huddersfield boss quoted by Yorkshire Live as simply saying: “I can tell you the same I always say: that I don’t like to talk about players who are not part of the club. If the situation changes I will talk to you about any players that we sign.”

Last season, Grant scored seven goals in 17 league appearances to help Bohemians to a second place finish in the Irish top-flight.

Grant is out of contract with Bohemians at the end of this year, but due to the fact he is still only 20-years-old, his current side will be entitled to compensation should Huddersfield or any other club wish to sign the striker.

Most Huddersfield fans should get 100% on this 19-question Terriers quiz. Can you?

1 of 19 In what year were Huddersfield Town founded? 1906 1907 1908 1909

The Verdict

In all honesty, Huddersfield’s stance on Grant isn’t really any clearer for these comments from Corberan.

Given their lack of available options in attack at the moment, you could certainly understand it if the Terriers were to look to add another striker to their ranks in January.

Whether or not Grant is the man they chose to try and fill that role remains to be seen, but you can understand why Corberan is reluctant to give much away here, since he is not going to want to let on too much about his transfer plans, which could give others team a chance to steal a march on them.