West Bromwich Albion host Black Country rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday morning's FA Cup fourth round clash, which will mark the first meeting between the two sides since their last Premier League encounter in May 2021.

The Baggies may have been relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2020/21 season, but they earned bragging rights over bitter rivals Wolves, picking up a 3-2 away win at Molineux in January 2021.

In the reverse fixture in May 2021, the pair played out a 1-1 draw as Fabio Silva's opener for Wolves was cancelled out by Mbaye Diagne's equaliser for the Baggies.

Corberan has turned the Baggies' fortunes round during his tenure

According to Fotmob, since his arrival to the Hawthorns in October 2022, Corberan has managed a win percentage of 49%, earning an average of 1.7 points per game.

This is a higher win percentage than the Spaniard has achieved at any other club he has managed, while his impressive exploits during the current Championship campaign have established the Baggies as a genuine promotion contender despite last week's 2-0 defeat to Norwich City.

Championship Table (As it stands January 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 28 34 66 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57 5 West Brom 28 13 45 6 Coventry City 28 13 43

When Corberan first took the reins at the Hawthorns, the Baggies sat 23rd in the Championship table, but the former Huddersfield boss managed to drag his side all the way up to a ninth-placed finish as they missed out on the play-offs by just three points.

Prior to Corberan's arrival, there was a short supply of hope among the Albion faithful, but he has managed to turn the club's fortunes around as a Premier League return is now entirely possible.

Big cup clash gives Carlos Corberan chance to further enhance legacy

The Spaniard has already established a strong legacy during his time at the Baggies, but Sunday's FA Cup clash offers him a unique opportunity to engrave himself into his club's folklore.

The most meaningful fixture to many Baggies fans is the Black Country derby with neighbours Wolves, so if Corberan manages to guide his team to victory, he will always be remembered fondly for that by The Hawthorns faithful.

Albion fans will be tired of the bragging rights that Wolves have due to their Premier League status, so will be eager to pick up a positive result in Sunday's clash.

Defeating Premier League Wolves in the FA Cup while in charge of a Championship Baggies side would make a win even sweeter for Corberan and co than a win in a regular league meeting between the two sides.

If the Baggies progress, they will win as underdogs against their biggest rivals, while reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup would see Corberan's side just one win away from a place in this year's quarter-finals.

Promotion to the Premier League is obviously the priority for the Baggies this campaign, but victory over arch-rivals Wolves would continue Albion's cup run.

If Corberan manages to earn promotion alongside an FA Cup run which includes a win over Wolves, this will be a season which lives long in the memories of Baggies fans.