West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has marked his two-year anniversary in charge at The Hawthorns with gifts for every member of staff, in a classy gesture by the Albion boss.

Posting via his X account on Friday, West Brom reporter for the Express & Star, Lewis Cox, posted a series of images of Corberan's gifts at his pre-Cardiff City press conference.

Corberan ensured that every single member of club staff received his thanks, as he prepares to lead his side into the rest of the season with a united workforce firmly behind him.

Corberan's classy gesture to Albion staff

As detailed in an accompanying report via the Express & Star, Cox confirmed that West Brom staff were treated to a special surprise on Friday from Corberan.

The Baggies boss gifted every member of staff a personal 'thank-you' message, accompanied by a photograph and two bottles of beer - presumably a nod to his two-year anniversary.

His 'thank-you' message read: "Today is two years to the day since I had the privilege of joining the West Bromwich Albion family - and I want to say an incredible thank you for your excellent efforts since I arrived.

"I strongly believe in our staff here at the training ground. Without a good group of people, you cannot achieve anything - but with an amazing group like this, things are always possible.

"I would like to mention each person from the club who has impacted positively in my life. In this message, I would like to offer my gratitude to the medical and sports science, secretaries, kit men, laundry ladies, ground staff, media people, analysts, recruitment, managing director Mark Miles, and of course my coaching team.

"It has been an amazing couple of years so far, where we have had more challenging moments, but nice ones too. Now, together as one, I am excited to keep going.

"Please enjoy the drinks and keep up the amazing work. ¡Salud! Carlos."

Corberan continues to show he's a top class manager on and off the pitch

Some managers get it, whilst others may not; Corberan certainly fits into the former.

When the 41-year-old took over on the 25 October 2022, West Brom sat in 23rd place in the Championship, with just two wins from their opening 16 matches, and having just recorded a 10th-placed finish in their first season back in the second tier after suffering Premier League relegation.

The Spaniard had a lot of work to do, but come the end of the 2022/23 season, he'd managed to turn the club's season on its head, taking them from relegation candidates to promotion contenders come May.

Ultimately, they finished three points short of the play-off places that season, but Corberan was clearly building something at The Hawthorns. Last season, they went desperately close to winning promotion with a fifth-placed finish, but would lose in the play-off semi-finals to eventual promotion winners Southampton.

Corberan's first 96 games in charge of WBA, per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 96 44 22 30 1.60

Albion look to be among the promotion contenders once again this season, which when you consider the massive financial restrictions that have been placed on the club in recent times, is a testament to Corberan's ability.

Evidently, he's got the entire club firmly behind him, in what appears to be a fantastic place to come to work for everyone involved. The importance of building a happy workplace is a crucial, yet at times forgotten part of a manager's responsibility, but it doesn't appear to have been lost on the Baggies boss.

Albion will now march into the meat and bones of their Championship campaign with everyone pulling in the same direction, as they look to be toasting to the return of Premier League football come May.