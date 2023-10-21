Highlights West Brom is currently facing an injury crisis, particularly in the attacking part of their squad, with key players like John Swift sidelined.

Carlos Corberan, the West Brom manager, is being cautious with training to avoid further injuries and is focused on managing the available players effectively.

The absence of John Swift is a significant blow to West Brom, as he is considered their most important player in attack, and their options are limited due to injuries. Only Jeremy Sarmiento has a chance of returning soon.

Carlos Corberan has admitted his frustration at West Brom’s current injury crisis.

The Baggies are currently without a number of key players, in particular in the attacking part of their squad.

The Spaniard went into the break off the back of a 3-1 loss to Birmingham City, which has left the team sitting two points outside the play-off places.

John Swift was the latest figure to join the sidelines through injury, with the talismanic playmaker not expected to be available for a number of weeks.

Albion are also without Daryl Dike, Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja, with the team’s firepower quite limited going into this weekend’s Championship action.

What has Carlos Corberan said about West Brom’s injury situation?

Corberan has revealed that he has had to challenge his own thinking when it comes to organising training.

The West Brom manager is keen to do everything he can to avoid any further injuries, as he awaits the current absentee’s return to fitness.

“The first three days after the last game are about recovery,” said Corberan, via Express & Star

“After, the next three or four days we are here. Then, on the weekend where we don’t have the game, we had the possibility to spend time with the families, and after we come back with the training.

“In total we had some days [working], but it’s true that we need to be very careful in terms of how much training we put on them – especially in the situation we are in right now. We have lost three attacking options, and it means we have to manage every type of training with a lot of detail.

“We have to regenerate some players, who are playing a lot and are going to be very important in the next period of games. We know that from now until the next international break, maybe Sarmiento is close, but Swift and Maja will be back after the next international break.

“Only Sarmiento might have the option to be ready for the last game, or the last two. We need to be very focused on what our players need right now, especially in our attacking part of the team where we have lost three players.”

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

West Brom are currently 11th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The Baggies could climb back into the play-off places, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The two teams meet in a 3pm kick-off.

How big of a blow is the absence of John Swift to West Brom?

Swift has six goals and one assist so far this season already, highlighting the threat he poses in attack.

Losing him is a real blow, with the 28-year-old considered by many to be the team’s most important player, especially in attack.

West Brom still have the likes of Jed Wallace, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana in attack, but there is no doubt that their options are limited as a result of injuries.

Only Sarmiento has a chance of returning before the next break too, meaning the situation can really only get worse over the next few weeks.