Carlos Corberan addresses developing Huddersfield Town transfer story

Huddersfield Town boss, Carlos Corberan, has insisted that there is no update on the potential signing of Yaya Sanogo, despite not ruling out the possibility of a free agent coming in.

Sanogo, 28, has been heavily linked with the Yorkshire outfit over the course of the last few days, with Huddersfield still looking for a striker to come in and bolster their ranks having missed out on a signing on Deadline Day in January.

However, for Corberan, he’s got no further updates on the club’s reported plans to bring in former Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Charlton forward, Sanogo.

Corberan told his press conference on Monday: “We are always continue to focus on the options that we have. Every option is a little bit different.

“We need to continue watching and analysing every situation, but there is no update right now that I can tell you.”

Quiz: Did these 15 former Huddersfield Town players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Lee Peltier Higher Lower

Pressure has been on Fraizer Campbell to lead the line at Huddersfield this season, with the 33-year-old returning six goals and three assists in 30 appearances.

Campbell bagged a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Swansea City, whilst his hold-up play was also a factor in Aaron Rowe teeing up Duane Holmes for Huddersfield’s third goal.

Injury problems to Danny Ward have meant that Campbell has carried the goalscoring burden for a lot of the season. Right now, Kieran Phillips is the only alternative to him in the squad.

The Verdict

Whilst there’s no update on Sanogo just yet, it does appear that Huddersfield are still exploring the free agent market and a signing like Sanogo shouldn’t be ruled out.

Campbell has been good this season. He could’ve scored more goals, yes, but he’s been good enough and done a lot of impressive things on the whole.

However, there’s no denying that a player of Sanogo’s calibre could well for Huddersfield and, most importantly, elevate some pressure off Campbell.

Thoughts? Let us know!