Highlights Carlos Carvalhal's first signing at Sheffield Wednesday, Darryl Lachman, failed to make any appearances for the club and has since played for various teams including Perth Glory.

Vincent Sasso, another signing by Carvalhal, made limited appearances before returning to Portugal and currently plays for Boavista.

Jack Hunt, who joined Wednesday on loan, later joined Bristol Rovers.

Carlos Carvalhal enjoyed a two-and-a-half year stint in the Hillsborough dugout after arriving as an unknown quantity in English football, having spent just short three years outside of management with his previous job ending in November 2012 at Turkish Süper Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Portuguese would guide Wednesday to an unexpected sixth-place finish in his first season, before losing the play-off final 1-0 to Hull City, and his second attempt at promotion via the play-offs the following season ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat by eventual winners Huddersfield Town. Upon his departure on Christmas Eve 2017, Wednesday had gone seven games without a victory and were sat 15th in the Championship, with Carvalhal winning 56 of his 131 games in charge.

We're taking it back to the very beginning though, and looking at what happened to his first five signings in S6.

Darryl Lachman

Lachman was Carvalhal's first signing at Hillsborough, making a move from Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Twente, where he made 15 appearances the previous season.

However, across just one season in Sheffield, the 33-time Curacao international failed to make an appearance in any competition, being sent on loan to SC Cambuur where he would make 15 appearances.

He has since played for Willem II, PEC Zwolle, Hapoel Ra'anana and currently plays for A-League side Perth Glory, where he has been since 2020. He has featured 79 times and scored twice for his current employers.

Vincent Sasso

Sasso joined Wednesday on an initial season-long loan from Portuguese outfit SC Braga, after making just 28 appearances in three years.

In his first season in England, Sasso was utilised by Carvalhal as a squad player, making just 17 appearances, 15 of which were in the Championship.

The French midfielder would then extend his stay at Hillsborough for a further year, but only made 13 appearances before returning to Portugal, joining Belenenses on a two-year deal. He has since played for B-SAD, Servette and is currently plying his trade for Liga Portugal side Boavista, where he made 27 appearances and scored four times last season.

Jack Hunt

Unlike the rest of these players, Wednesday fans will be more familiar with Hunt's current club Bristol Rovers, having joined the Gas following the end of his second spell with the Owls between 2021 and 2023, aiding the club's return to the second tier.

Initially, the full-back joined on loan from Crystal Palace but made his move permanent just six months into the deal. He would play the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's play-off final defeat, making 40 appearances before a further 68 in the two seasons that followed before joining Bristol City.

After his departure from Ashton Gate, Hunt returned to South Yorkshire as Wednesday found themselves in League One under Darren Moore. The experienced defender featured 72 times over the past two seasons for the club. It was Hunt's penalty which sent Wednesday to Wembley in May, after completing the most extraordinary of play-off comebacks against Peterborough United

Marco Matias

The Portuguese winger signed a four-year deal with Wednesday in July 2015, but found his game time extremely limited as a result of injury problems.

Matias made 21 appearances in all competitions in his first season following a move from Nacional, but the following two campaigns were severely hampered by injury problems.

The most game time Matias got at Hillsborough was in his final season, where he featured 31 times and scored six goals before being released in June 2019.

He has since returned to his homeland, featuring for B-SAD before returning to Nacional. He is currently playing for Faro-based side SC Farense, where he scored five and added 12 assists last campaign as the club were promoted to the Portuguese top flight.

Lewis Price

The 11-time Welsh international rounds off this list, having joined Wednesday on a one-year deal following his release from Crystal Palace eight years ago.

Price was back-up to the ever reliable Keiren Westwood, but featured five times in the Championship in 2015/16 and twice in cup competitions before joining fellow South Yorkshire side Rotherham, where he made 29 appearances between 2016 and 2021.

Since hanging up his boots, Price joined hometown club Bournemouth's U21 setup as Goalkeeping Coach, before being a part of Liam Manning's backroom team in the same role at Milton Keynes Dons and now Oxford United, who he joined in July 2023.