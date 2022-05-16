Carlos Carvalhal to Blackburn talk set to intensify after major club announcement

Carlos Carvalhal has left his role as SC Braga coach in an update that will only serve to ramp up the speculation concerning him and a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Portuguese boss is familiar with Sky Bet Championship football, thanks to his period at Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, he had a pretty decent time in the second tier, too, with him challenging with the Owls for promotion from the second tier into the Premier League.

Though he and the club never managed to get that over the line, the work he did do has obviously interested Blackburn, with Rovers and former manager Tony Mowbray parting ways earlier this month.

Indeed, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Carvalhal is on Rovers’ radar as their potential new manager and, with him now leaving Portuguese side Braga, it doesn’t take a mystic to predict we’re going to see heightened speculation:

“A gratidão é a memória do coração”.

Obrigado por tudo, Mister Carlos Carvalhal 🤝 Comunicado oficial 👉 https://t.co/jJ2nDGvPkBhttps://t.co/eJduCScD4a — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) May 16, 2022

The Verdict

Carvalhal is now a free man to potentially talk to Rovers and so we’ll see what unfolds in that regard in the coming days.

He’s a manager that has spoken before about wanting to get back into the game in this country and Blackburn certainly appear an attractive proposition given the players they have in their squad.

Could he be next in at Ewood Park? Time will tell…