Carlos Carvalhal to Blackburn Rovers: Is it a good potential appointment? What does he offer?

Former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a candidate for the Blackburn Rovers managerial job after informal enquiries were made.

Rovers are seeking a new manager after it was confirmed this week that Tony Mowbray would be leaving the club on the expiry of his current contract, with the Ewood Park club looking at Carvalhal as one of their potential options.

Carvalhal has plenty of experience in England, having guided Sheffield Wednesday to two playoff campaigns, including a final defeat to Hull City in the 15/16 season.

Upon leaving the Owls, Carvalhal then joined Swansea, attempting to keep them from being relegated from the Premier League but ultimately failed and departed after just a few months at the helm.

Recent spells in Portugal have kept Carvalhal busy, first at Rio Ave and most recently with Braga, who currently sit fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Carvalhal confirmed in March that he would be leaving the Portuguese club at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season.

Is it a good potential appointment?

It’s slightly left field but given the job Carvalhal has done at Braga, it would be a surprise to see him come back into the Championship with his stock so high.

That being said, he had a huge impact at Sheffield Wednesday, taking them from lower league, Championship dwellers into promotion contenders and was unjustifiably sacked.

He’s shown he can transform a team in a short period of time, playing an attractive style of play. In addition, he got the best out of players, with Barry Bannan becoming a leading player for Wednesday.

Carvalhal would come in and shake things up in terms of playing style and possibly get more out of the squad than Mowbray did.

What does he offer?

Carvalhal offers much more than Championship experience. With his extensive CV across Europe and different playing styles, he would have experienced something no Rovers manager appointment has experienced themselves.

He deployed a number of different systems at Wednesday and utilised wing-backs, with Harry Pickering one player who could easily hit his potential under the former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas manager.

He could also tap into players across Europe, with contacts being developed while working abroad.

In addition, he has won several trophies and pushed big clubs to the limits in Portugal with Braga, Setubal and Leixoes, something that could be the difference in making a playoff team.