Carlos Carvalhal sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message after significant update

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has urged everyone connected to the club to pull together after Darren Moore was named as the new manager.

It’s time to be together!!!

It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday!

Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season.

Good luck Darren Moore. https://t.co/4iZLzwjlqI — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 1, 2021

The 46-year-old is joining when the Owls are in a very tough position, as they sit second from bottom and six points from safety.

As well as that, there is a lot of division at Hillsborough, with fans understandably unhappy with the position the team are in, whilst they have been angered at some of the decisions Dejphon Chansiri has made in the past.

However, taking to Twitter, Carvalhal demanded togetherness from those at Wednesday, as he also wished Moore well in his new role.

“It’s time to be together!!! It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday! Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season. Good luck Darren Moore.”

The Portuguese coach, who currently has Braga second in the Primeira Liga, ahead of both Porto and Benfica, is still loved by the Wednesday fans after his spell in charge from 2015.

During his two full seasons in charge, Carvalhal reached the play-off final and play-off semi-final.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Mark Beevers Right Left

The verdict

This shows just how much Sheffield Wednesday means to Carvalhal, and it’s great for the fans to see the former manager still really cares.

As for his message, you can’t argue with what he says. The decision has been made to appoint Moore, and he now needs the full support of everyone.

The only priority is staying in the Championship, and whilst the new boss faces a tough task, it’s still possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.