Carlos Carvalhal sends message to Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of promotion run-in

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal praised Barry Bannan for his wonder-strike against MK Dons over the weekend, as he urged the midfielder to finish the job an win promotion with the Owls.

I want celebrate the promotion this season :))) great gol Barry 🙏🙏🙏 — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) April 19, 2022

The Scotsman has been outstanding for Darren Moore’s men this season, starring in the middle of the park with his quality on the ball.

That was evident on the weekend, as he scored one of the goals of the season as Wednesday beat MK Dons 3-2, whilst he followed up it with another controlled performance in the win over Crewe last night.

And, taking to Twitter, Carvalhal, who is now in charge of Braga, responded to a recent tweet from Bannan as he suggested he will be watching on as the Owls chase an immediate return to the Championship.

“I want celebrate the promotion this season :))) great goal Barry.”

The Portuguese coach is fondly remembered at Hillsborough after enjoying a successful few years with the Owls, that included taking them to within one game of the Premier League.

The verdict

Carvalhal always comes across well with how he talks in the media, and he regularly interacts with Wednesday fans who still remember what he did for the club.

Clearly, he has an eye on the club as they chase promotion and Bannan will certainly hope to deliver the promotion that the former boss and all connected to the Owls want!

If Moore’s men are to go up, Bannan will be crucial and after the results last night they may even have an eye on a top two finish.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.