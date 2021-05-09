Carlos Carvalhal sends emotional message after Sheffield Wednesday relegation confirmed

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed how gutted he was after watching them suffer relegation to League One yesterday.

I’ve received a message from @carloscarvalha2 , “needing to share” his sorrow with someone he knew on #SWFC’s relegation. “I saw the game on Sky & it broke my heart,” he said. “I like the club & felt like a fan. Hope SWFC find the path back next season.” 👏 — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) May 9, 2021

The Braga chief was the Owls manager from 2015 for two years, and it was a relatively successful period, as the Portuguese guided Wednesday to back-to-back play-off finishes.

Since his departure, things have gradually got worse for the Yorkshire outfit, and a low-point of recent years was reached yesterday as they were relegated following a 3-3 draw with Derby County at Pride Park.

And, reporter Alan Biggs revealed that he had received a message from Carvalhal who expressed his anguish at Wednesday’s position.

“I saw the game on Sky and it broke my heart. I like the club and felt like a fan. Hope SWFC find the path back next season.”

It’s sure to be a new era for the Owls next season, with many experienced players out of contract in the summer, including the likes of Keiren Westwood, Adam Reach and Tom Lees, who were all influential under Carvalhal over the years.

Darren Moore will continue to lead the club despite their relegation.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Carvalhal and it shows that Wednesday still means a lot to him, and the fans still have fond memories of their former boss too.

Unfortunately, the good times that he brought to Hillsborough are forgotten now, and a rebuild is required for next season under Moore.

So, attention has to turn to that ahead of a busy summer, with Wednesday needing to win promotion back at the first attempt.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.