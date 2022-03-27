Carlos Carvalhal reacts as Barry Bannan hits Sheffield Wednesday milestone

Sheffield Wednesday moved into sixth in the Sky Bet League One table on Saturday afternoon as they eased pased Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Hillsborough, and it was a special occasion for Barry Bannan in particular.

The Scottish midfielder is arguably one of the best players in Sky Bet League One and many might have been surprised to see him staying at the club after their relegation last season.

That, though, underlines his commitment to the club and, indeed, you don’t get to 300 appearances for the Owls without such qualities, with him passing that particular milestone yesterday.

Among those celebrating the occasion, too, was former manager Carlos Carvalhal who expressed his pride in Bannan with a short tweet:

The Verdict

Bannan is a quality footballer and has shown that time and again during his career at Wednesday.

He is a player that belongs higher up and Wednesday will be looking to achieve that come the end of this season.

Their win over Cheltenham moves them into 6th in the table, and they will be wanting to stay there at the very least until May.

