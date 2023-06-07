Celta Vigo manager Carlos Carvalhal has hinted he could leave the club this summer amid reports linking him with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against renewing his short-term contract after he failed to prevent their relegation from the Premier League and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Carvalhal is one name under consideration.

Who is Carlos Carvalhal?

Carvalhal was appointed Celta Vigo boss in November, and he has won 10 and drawn eight of his 29 games in charge so far, leading his side to La Liga safety with a 2-1 win over champions Barcelona on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The 57-year-old has previously managed in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, leading the Owls to two consecutive play-off finishes in 2016 and 2017, while he also had a stint in the Premier League with Swansea City, unsuccessfully attempting to keep the Swans in the top flight.

However, Carvalhal is not the only contender for the job at Elland Road, with the likes of West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, Regis Le Bris, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker all linked.

What did Carlos Carvalhal say about his Celta Vigo future?

Carvalhal is under contract with Celta until June 2024, but after securing survival, he admitted he is unsure whether he wants to stay with the club.

"At this moment, it’s not clear to me if I want to stay at Celta. I don’t want to experience a situation like this next year. To be at a club, I need a budget that satisfy me [this summer]," Carvalhal told Spanish outlet COPE, quoted by Leeds United News.

"For the rest, we have to talk. I don’t cling to contracts. I never have. It depends on objectives, the players, the conditions. And, on the contrary, if the board thinks that (my time at Celta) is over, we will solve it in a minute."

Would Carlos Carvalhal be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Carvalhal would be an interesting appointment for the Whites.

He did an outstanding job at Wednesday, building a side that played attractive, attacking football and missing out on promotion to the Premier League twice in the play-offs.

Carvalhal has enjoyed success in recent years, leading Rio Ave to a club-record points total before winning the Taca de Portugal and reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Braga.

However, despite guiding Celta to safety, his side were in incredibly poor form towards the end of the season which does raise doubts about Carvalhal's suitability for the role, while he does not tend to stay in jobs for long periods of time and after a turbulent season in which Leeds had three different managers, he may not provide the stability the Whites desperately need.

There is no doubt there are risks attached to Carvalhal's potential appointment, but given his excellent track record in the Championship, he could be a gamble worth taking.