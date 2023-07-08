Sheffield Wednesday favourite Carlos Carvahal has revealed he had no contact with the Yorkshire club over returning to Hillsborough to replace Darren Moore but would have made himself available had they missed out on promotion to the Championship last term.

The former Owls boss, who is out of a job despite steering Celta Vigo to LaLiga survival last season courtesy of a final day victory over Barcelona, referred to himself as "a romantic" that "still love(s) Sheffield Wednesday".

Carlos Carvalhal's time at Sheffield Wednesday

The 57-year-old spent two-and-a-half years at Wednesday after being appointed in the summer of 2015.

He twice led them to the Championship play-offs - finishing sixth in 2015/16 and fourth the following year - but saw his side beaten by Hull City in the play-off final and then by Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-final in 2016/17.

But despite taking the Owls the closest to a Premier League return than they'd been since they dropped out of the top flight in 2000, Carvalhal's time in South Yorkshire came to an end in December 2017 when he left the club by mutual consent after a poor start to the new campaign before swiftly taking the Swansea City job.

He has enjoyed success back in Portugal since and helped Celta Vigo secure LaLiga survival last term but it seems Wednesday still hold a place in his heart.

Carlos Carvalhal discusses potential Sheffield Wednesday return

The former Owls boss has been keeping a close eye on how the Hillsborough outfit have fared in recent years and is glad to see them back in the second tier.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carvahal revealed how he celebrated Wednesday's promotion back to the Championship.

“I celebrated with my family," he said.

"But I wanted to be at Wembley. I still love Sheffield Wednesday.”

It's been an eventful summer at the Yorkshire club, with Darren Moore departing to be replaced by Xisco Munoz.

On the topic of returning to Hillsborough, the Portuguese coach revealed that he had not been in the running to replace Moore this summer but would have made himself available if Wednesday were preparing for another season in League One in 2023/24.

He explained: "I am a romantic.

"I want to tell you about that. I have had a lot of friendly messages from Sheffield Wednesday fans and someone asked if I had received an invitation to go back to Sheffield Wednesday this season. I have had no contact but there is something I will tell you.

"I was ready if Sheffield Wednesday did not go up to go back there and try to win promotion back to the Championship. I would have made myself a candidate for that job. I do not care about the money. If the club had needed me, I would have been there."

Sheffield Wednesday pre-season

Wednesday begin their pre-season friendly schedule today with a game against non-league side York City.

They will travel to Chesterfield on Tuesday evening before heading to Spain, with fixtures against Real Murcia (18/07) and Eldense (21/07), before they return to the UK for their final games against League Two side Doncaster Rovers (25/07) and Premier League new arrivals Luton Town (29/07).