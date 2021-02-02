Carlo Ancelotti plays down player concern after Everton & Bournemouth settle on transfer agreement

AFC Bournemouth’s failure to get a tune out of Josh King in the Championship is not a concern for Carlo Ancelotti and Everton.

Everton struck a deal with Bournemouth late on Deadline Day for the service of the forward. He could cost up to £5m and has signed a contract with the Toffees until the end of the season.

King had scored 48 goals across five seasons in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but joins Everton without goalscoring form behind him.

In 12 Championship appearances this season, King has failed to score in the Championship.

For Ancelotti, though, he’s not concerned over King’s form in-front of goal, citing that he’s got other players that have plenty of efficiency in them.

As per the Independent, the Italian said: “We didn’t sign him to have more goals. We signed him to use his quality – he is a powerful, fast player – for this reason, not to score more goals.

“We signed him to have more options in front so with him we have more options. I’m not talking about goals. Of course we need goals but we have players who can score goals.”

King hasn’t scored in the Championship this season, but does have three FA Cup goals in two appearances in that particular competition.

Now, he links up with one of English football’s most prolific strikers right now in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s scored 15 times this season and been ably supported by Richarlison.

The Verdict

King is a player that’s got more about him than just goals and anyone that’s watched him will recognise that.

He’s a clever player that can get on the ball in pockets of space and support a striker of Calvert-Lewin’s strength. That’s what Ancelotti is getting at with these quotes and really squashing the worry surrounding the transfer.

Even then, if you want evidence of King’s scoring ability you’ve just got to look at his Bournemouth record in the top-flight. That was superb for a player of his strengths.

Thoughts? Let us know!