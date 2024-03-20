Highlights Barclay took a chance on moving to Carlisle United but may regret it after missing Stockport County's successful promotion campaign.

Former Stockport County defender Ben Barclay may live to regret his switch to Carlisle United following the Blues' play-off final win in 2023.

The 27-year-old moved temporarily to Brunton Park on a season-long loan in the summer of 2022 and impressed towards the end of his initial spell there.

Barclay's season concluded with a bittersweet moment in his play-off campaign with his temporary club, having played every minute of both legs of the semi-finals, and clinching an all-important goal during extra-time for the Blues, he was unable to compete in the final as it was his parent club, County, that they would meet at Wembley.

Despite returning to Edgeley Park at the end of that season, County announced shortly afterwards that they had agreed terms with the player to cancel his contract, allowing him to join Carlisle as a free transfer.

The decision made sense at the time for Barclay

The former Brighton & Hove Albion academy prospect joined County in the summer of 2021, notably penning a three-year deal at Edgeley Park.

The length of that contract, for a club still competing in the National League at the time, shows how highly Barclay was rated as he arrived in Stockport.

Barclay's Stockport County career, as per Transfermarkt Starts (Sub) 9 (4) Minutes played 767 Goals 1 Assists 0

Having played for then-manager Simon Rusk in the youth ranks at Brighton, the defender was not an unknown quantity to the decision-makers at County, but his time at the club would be difficult to chalk up as a success.

Rusk, who was presumably the driving force behind the deal due to his time at Brighton, was gone by October following a run of poor results and Barclay found opportunities hard to come by under new manager Dave Challinor, before spending the latter half of the season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Being allowed to leave on a season-long loan the following season, to Carlisle, then at the age of 25, suggests that Barclay's chances in the County squad were expected to be limited, so when he connected to the fan base at Brunton Park towards the end of that season, and was given opportunities to make vital contributions, it is easy to see why the defender would have been keen on the switch.

Stockport and Carlisle now appear to be heading in opposite directions

The chance to join a club moving into League One, with a club that he had made a connection with, having been plying his trade in the National League the season before, is one that many would take.

However, the trajectory of the two clubs now seems somewhat in contrast, as County have spent the majority of the following season battling near the top of League Two to gain promotion into the third tier. At the same time, Carlisle have never looked like mounting a real attempt to stay in the division.

There's every chance as the first ball is kicked next season that the two clubs will have swapped places, but even if that is not to be the case, there seems to be wind in the sails at Edgeley Park that is distinctly lacking at Brunton Park.

Barclay's move looked like a step-up last summer, but he may be about to take a step back just a year later with his new club.

Barclay may have found opportunities this season at Stockport County

The relative positions of the two clubs may seem irrelevant in light of the fact that Barclay only ever made 13 appearances for the club, amounting to 767 minutes of football, with the defender understandably wanting to move to a club that he was more likely to play at.

However, since the switch, Barclay has also struggled to nail down a starting place at his new club, partly through injuries and partly through manager selection, with some of those appearances coming in an unfamiliar full-back position.

Over at Edgeley Park, manager Challinor has battled intense injury crises throughout the season, particularly in defensive areas, and has been operating with three centre-backs on the whole, so chances to impress would likely have been on offer during this campaign for Barclay.

It's no stretch to say that the defender's stock was low during his time in Stockport. Still, opinions can change quickly in football and Barclay was clearly thought of highly enough by director of football Simon Wilson to be tied down to an initial three-year deal.

Should the two clubs switch places, and County continue on their hunt for Championship football, Barclay may wonder what could have been if he had stuck around this season and taken the chances that were likely to come his way, but now may instead be resigned to a return to fourth tier football.