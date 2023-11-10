Highlights Carlisle United's recent poor form and desperation for success is leading to a need for bigger and better transfers at the club.

With Carlisle United's recent form, and the American takeover looking more and more likely, bigger and better transfers are expected and needed at Brunton Park.

After a very poor start to the season, Carlisle, and the noises that are coming out of the club, are starting to sound a bit desperate, considering the stage of the season. Manager Paul Simpson came out, after the loss to Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, and said: "We cannot afford to let this club drop back out of League One."

With injuries and suspensions piling up over recent weeks, the club are running out of options on the pitch as well. It certainly appears as if there is only a limited group of players that the manager has complete faith in, and that's leading to some repetitive tactics.

With January not too far away, and the sale of the club to the Piatak family looming, fans of the Blues will be expecting lots of activity in January.

Carlisle have never been able to be big spenders in whatever league they were in, which has meant they've had to get creative with signings. Some of the players that they brought in looked promising, but they ended up offering very little to the club.

These are Carlisle United's 8 biggest transfer flops that supporters will want to forget.

Richard Offiong

The striker was bought for £75,000 from Hamilton Academical and signed an initial two-year deal with the option for a third. All you need to know is that after one season with Carlisle he was loaned out to Darlington for a month in the 2010/11 campaign.

Offiong only played 18 games for the club, scoring once, and was released by United on the first day of 2011, six months before the end of his deal. What a waste of 75 grand that was.

Zach Clough

Clough was signed the season after Carlisle had their best chance of promotion before they went up last season (2020/21). His reputation as a young player preceded him, and his arrival had many fans excited about what could be.

Considering Nottingham Forest paid £2.5 million for him in 2017, he looked nothing like a six-figure player at Brunton Park, let alone seven.

Having joined in the summer of 2021, he left in February 2022 to join Australian side Adelaide United. He registered three combined goals and assists.

Richie Foran

Purchasing the winger from Shelbourne made him the most expensive player in the club's history. The fee for him was close to £100,000, and manager Roddy Collins said that he'd be worth a million in a few years.

He was with United for three seasons before leaving for free to join Oxford United. He wasn't the worst player, but, for the fee and the hype, Foran wasn't worth it.

Elias Sorensen

Clubs in and around Carlisle's level, and ones with the same lack of financial power as them, often rely on loan players from bigger teams who they have a good relationship with. A prime example of that would be Fin Back, who has been loaned out to Carlisle twice by Nottingham Forest, because of manager Paul Simpson's good relationship with Forest boss Steve Cooper.

This loan move completely ruined the Cumbrians' relationship with their closest Premier League team: Newcastle United. He arrived at Brunton Park near the start of the 19/20 season, and only made eight league appearances the entire time he was there.

Newcastle were not happy about his lack of playing time, and the Blues haven't had a loanee from the Magpies since. With the likes of Elliot Anderson, Joe White (who is from Carlisle), and other young talents being loaned out by the Toon over recent years, this one move has really handicapped the club going forward.

Nacho Novo

Carlisle have had some unexpected names play for them over the years. Pascal Chimbonda springs to mind, but Novo has to be up there as well.

The Rangers legend, who scored 73 league goals for the blue half of Glasgow, turned up to Brunton Park in February 2014. A striker like him coming to play in the lower leagues of the EFL would be expected to make games look like a walk in the park.

But his signing came four years after he'd left Rangers, and he was no longer at the peak of his powers. He featured in six matches for the club, not finding the net once, and left less than half a year after joining.

Darren Kelly

The club have made three £100,000+ signings in their history; Kelly is the second one to feature on this list. For that lofty 100 grand fee that they paid to Derry City, the club got 54 appearances and two goals from the central defender, and he was part of the 2003 LDV Vans Trophy final team.

If the new American owners end up spending big on players in 2024, they had better be a bit more effective with their money.

Dean Furman

The central midfielder is one of the few players to wear a blue shirt to have a full international cap, let alone more than 50. The South African spent many years in the EFL, but his last was with the Blues in the 20/21 campaign.

For someone of his calibre, he didn't offer much in his solo season with the club, playing just 20 games during his tenure.

Jermaine Beckford

This may seem slightly harsh given that the striker was with United years before THAT goal for Leeds against Manchester United in the FA Cup, but he was poor during his stay at Brunton Park.

Beckford was with the club for a whole 30 days, scored one goal in five games, and then left. Considering the EFL career that was ahead of him, he was a disappointment in Cumbria.