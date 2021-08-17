Carlisle United youngster seals loan exit

Lancaster City have signed young striker Sam Fishburn on loan from Carlisle United.

The 17-year-old has been playing in the youth team at Carlisle and finished last season as the highest scoring player in the youth leagues finding the net over twenty times.

The youngster is seen as a bright prospect at his parent club as he has been training on a regular basis with the first team and was on the bench for the first game of the season.

Now United manager Chris Beech thinks it’s time for him to move up a level to experience first team football and extend his skills.

NonLeagueDaily reported that the Carlisle boss said “Sam’s a talented young player of ours that I believe will benefit from game time through going out on loan to Lancaster.

“I think he’s moved beyond youth football and is in the process of making that transition to the men’s game.”

Beech sees the Northern Premier Division club as being the right move for him as he said, “Lancaster have a good set-up and play at a decent level.”

The loan deal will last until the New Year.

The Verdict:

This is a good loan move for young Fishburn as he gets his first taste of first team football. He will continue to train with Carlisle United during the week too so he will be working hard to develop himself.

In summer Fishburn signed a two year professional deal with Carlisle so his loan move will be all about experiencing the men’s game in the hope that he will one day have a place at Carlisle.

I suspect we will see a few more loan moves for the striker to allow him to develop but if he can make an impact in non-league, this could be the start of a strong future for the 17-year-old.