Carlisle United have had quite a lot of trouble when it comes to contracts in the 2023/24 season.

The club's most notable contract issue was star man Owen Moxon making the decision not to sign a new deal with his hometown club; he went on to sign for League One table toppers Portsmouth near the end of the January transfer window. The club's top scorer, Jordan Gibson, is also out of contract at the end of the season.

To add to these woes is an unexpected situation. Gabe Breeze came into the side on Boxing Day 2023 after a poor run of form from former number one Tomas Holy. The then 19-year-old made his debut for the club against Fleetwood Town, and he went on to start another three games after that, before Carlisle signed Harry Lewis from Bradford City.

Gabe Breeze's stats at Carlisle game-by-game Goals conceded Saves Saves from shots inside the box High claims and punches Sofascore rating (out of 10) Fleetwood (A) 1 1 1 1 6.4 Wigan (A) 2 1 1 2 6.7 Port Vale (H) 1 3 1 0 6.7 Exeter (A) 2 4 1 1 6.9 Stats taken from Sofascore

He became a cult-hero in a desperate time for fans; they were looking for something to cling on to after a disappointing run, and he was it.

Off the back of this run of games, manager Paul Simpson made the decision to offer Breeze a new deal, as he was set to leave the club at the end of the campaign. But it did not turn out to be as smooth of a negotiation as many would have hoped.

Breeze turns down Carlisle contract offer

News first came out that the goalkeeper had rejected a proposed deal from the club on deadline day of the winter window. Simpson said there was a big gap between Carlisle's offer and what was being asked for on the other side of the table, as per the News & Star.

The Blues' boss told the News & Star: "I've had another conversation with him today. I would like to get something signed with him. We're quite a long way apart on what his agency has asked for and what we've offered – a long way. So we've got to try and see whether we can get to some sort of common ground and, hopefully, we'll do that soon."

There seemed to be some improvement in the situation, but that seems to have been dispelled by Breeze's camp. The manager told GHR Cumbria News: "We'd sort of verbally agreed it [a deal], but something has come back again which is basically not what we talked about. I'd like him to stay, but I'm not going to allow anybody to take this club to the cleaners."

Carlisle will regret not offering Breeze a new deal sooner

In fairness to the club, the expectation of Breeze to play any part in this season at all was minimal. He'd never played a game for the club up until that match against Fleetwood, so it wasn't expected that he'd get his first chance in League One. He also conceded six goals in the four fixtures he featured in, so he didn't really wow people with his performances.

But, had they offered him a deal before his introduction into the starting XI, this negotiation period would probably have been a lot smoother. Part of Carlisle's problem is that, now that he has played in some League One games, and looked alright, at worst, then his team will feel they have the right to ask for much improved terms. This could have been avoided if they'd offered him a deal prior to Christmas 2023.

Breeze needs to understand his place in the pecking order

The chances of the 20-year-old getting offered a new contract by Carlisle at the start of the season were slim at best. The only games he had played for the first team were for the reserves, and there was no evidence that he was a really raw talent that just needed to mature a bit, and then he'd be able to claim the starting spot at Carlisle.

The four matches he played showed that he could be a decent back-up keeper in the EFL, but not much more than that. That's what Carlisle probably view him as, and they're right to offer him a deal on that basis, because they would have expected him to be a cheap option in comparison to what else is out there.

But, if Breeze and his team are now asking for wages and assurances like he's going to be the club's number one, then he is way out of line. He did decent in the games he was given, but the signing of Lewis shows the club don't see Breeze as their long-term, first choice keeper. The 20-year-old, and his agent, need to take a few lessons from The Rock on this one: 'know your role', and so on.