Carlisle United take on Stockport County in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Cumbrians booked their place in the final with a 3-1 victory over Bradford City at Brunton Park on Saturday.

After a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the University of Bradford Stadium, Paul Simpson's side turned the game around, taking the lead through Brad Halliday's own goal in the 21st minute to send the game to extra time.

The hosts doubled their advantage when Callum Guy's half volley made it past Harry Lewis before Matt Derbyshire pulled one back for the Bantams to level the tie, but the Cumbrians responded again and won the game in the 112th minute when Ben Barclay headed home Owen Moxon's cross.

Stockport sealed their progression after beating Salford City 3-1 on penalties following a 2-1 win after extra time at Edgeley Park on Saturday which made it 2-2 on aggregate.

Dave Challinor's side were beaten 1-0 in the Peninsula Stadium in the first leg, but they took the lead through Isaac Oloafe's 68th-minute header to send the tie to extra time.

Stephen Mallan's deflected strike restored the Ammies' advantage in the 112th minute, but Jack Stretton's close-range header for the hosts just three minutes later ensured penalties would be needed.

Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saved from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic scored the decisive spot-kick to send County through.

Carlisle would return to League One for the first time since 2014 with victory this weekend, while it would complete a remarkable recovery from Stockport, ending a 13-year absence from the third tier, in which they have dropped as far down as the National League North.

What is the latest team Carlisle and Stockport County team news?

Carlisle will be without defender Barclay following his semi-final heroics as he will be unable to play against his parent club, with Simpson admitting the 26-year-old will be missed.

"It’s a massive shame that he can’t play," Simpson told the club's official website. "It’s probably one of those nightmare scenarios, but I think when he’s been fit this year he’s been excellent. He’s been brilliant for us."

But the Cumbrians will be boosted by the return of Jon Mellish, who has missed the previous three games through suspension, while captain Morgan Feeney could also be available.

"He’s available, and we may even have Morgan Feeney available," Simpson said. "He wants to try and train this week, so we’ll assess that. We'll see how it goes.

“But I think whoever's selected will roll their sleeves up and give us everything we've got. We’ve seen it time and again that whoever has been called upon has gone in and done the job this season, and that's all we've got to hope for again."

Stockport have a near fully-fit squad to choose from, but top scorer Kyle Wootton will likely remain sidelined after injury kept him out of the previous six matches.

Is there a live stream for Carlisle United v Stockport County?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

What time does the League Two play-off final kick-off?

The game kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.