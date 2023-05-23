Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Carlisle United will beat Stockport County on penalties in the League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Cumbrians booked their place in the final after overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Bradford City with a 3-1 win in the second leg at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Carlisle took the lead in the 21st minute through Brad Halliday's own goal to send the game to extra time before Callum Guy doubled their advantage.

The Bantams pulled one back through Matt Derbyshire to level the tie, but the Cumbrians won it when Ben Barclay, who will be unable to play against his parent club in the final, headed home Owen Moxon's cross in the 112th minute.

Stockport sealed their spot at Wembley with a win over Salford City in the semi-finals.

After a 1-0 defeat at the Peninsula Stadium in the first leg, the Hatters turned the tie around with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park on Saturday after extra time before winning 3-1 on penalties.

Isaac Oloafe's header gave Dave Challinor's side the lead in the 68th minute to send the game to extra time.

The Ammies equalised in the 112th minute through Stephen Mallan's deflected strike to restore their advantage, but Jack Stretton headed home from close range just three minutes later to ensure penalties would be needed.

Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saved from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic scored the decisive spot-kick to send County through.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke believes there will be little to separate the sides in a tight encounter this weekend, but predicted the Cumbrians would prevail on penalties.

"I find this pretty tough actually," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I think this one might go to extra time, it might even go all the way.

"I'm going to say this is 1-1 after extra time, it goes to penalties and this time Hinchliffe isn't the hero.

"I'm going to go for Carlisle United on penalties."

Will Carlisle United beat Stockport County?

Stockport will be many people's favourites heading into the final.

The Hatters missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season and have been one of League Two's form sides in recent months, losing just two of their last 22 games.

But Carlisle showed excellent character to recover from a first leg defeat to beat Mark Hughes' Bradford side and Paul Simpson's side should not be written off.

If Clarke is right and the game goes to penalties, County could potentially have a psychological advantage after their shoot-out victory over Salford in the semi-finals.