Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Stockport County will beat Carlisle United in the League Two play-off final.

The Hatters secured their place at Wembley with victory over Salford City in the semi-finals.

After a 1-0 defeat at the Peninsula Stadium in the first leg, the Hatters turned the game around with a 2-1 victory after extra time at Edgeley Park in the second leg on Saturday before winning 3-1 on penalties.

Dave Challinor's side took the lead in the 68th minute when Isaac Oloafe headed home Ryan Rydel's cross to send the game to extra time.

The Ammies restored their advantage in the 112th minute through Stephen Mallan's deflected strike, but Jack Stretton's close-range header for the hosts just three minutes later ensured spot-kicks would be needed, with Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saving from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic scored the decisive penalty for County.

Carlisle booked their spot in the final after recovering from a 1-0 defeat in the first leg with a 3-1 win over Bradford City at Brunton Park on Saturday.

The Cumbrians took the lead through Brad Halliday's own goal in the 21st minute to send the game to extra time before Callum Guy doubled their advantage.

Bradford pulled one back through Matt Derbyshire to level the tie, but Paul Simpson's side won it when Ben Barclay, who will be unable to play against his parent club in the final, headed home Owen Moxon's cross in the 112th minute.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed he believes the Hatters will comfortably beat the Cumbrians in the final.

"Carlisle and Stockport will face off in the League Two play-off final," Palmer said.

"I fancy Stockport to beat Carlisle 2-0 in 90 minutes."

Will Stockport County beat Carlisle United?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that the Hatters are favourites for this one.

County narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season and have lost just two of their last 22 games, so it will be an incredibly tough test for Carlisle.

But Simpson has done an excellent job with the Cumbrians and his team showed outstanding character to turn their semi-final around against a Bradford side managed by Mark Hughes which contained plenty of experience and quality, so they should not be written off.

It is an intriguing encounter, but the Hatters may just have the edge as they look to secure back-to-back promotions.