The expectations for the upcoming season are ones that Carlisle United have not seen for a long time.

This is the first time in many years that Carlisle are expected to be one of the competitive teams in their respective league. For over a decade, it's been hard to look at the state of the Blues and think that they had a real chance of being successful; on most occasions that was proved to be right.

The circumstances are different this time though. They've got plenty of money behind them thanks to the Piatak family, which is something that has been equally unassociable with this team for many moons.

Pre-season hasn't gone as they would have ideally liked, but it's not always about how you start, often it's about how you finish. That said, a strong first month of the campaign will set the Blues on a great path, and getting these four things done before the end of August will make supporters much more confident about their team.

Arthur Read signs

The midfield, which, at one point, was an area of strength for Carlisle, at least numerically, has turned into a bit of a weakness. The departure of Alfie McCalmont, plus the long-term injuries currently being suffered by Callum Guy and Ethan Robson has left the centre of Brunton Park's residents a bit lacking.

You could argue that upgrades could be made, or are needed, to all the midfield positions; Arthur Read would help solve at least most of those.

He's capable of playing as the deepest in a central-three, as well as a bit higher up, and he can contribute to attacks. He accrued 11 combined goals and assists last season, including two free-kicks, for Colchester United, who he is contracted to stay with until next summer.

Arthur Read's 23/24 League Two stats Apps 41 Starts 40 Goals 5 Assists 6 Big chances created 12 Key passes per game 1.5 Passes completed per game 39.5 (82%) Duels won per game 5.2 (54%) Stats taken from Sofascore

His versatile range of skills would come in very handy right now given the Blues' current shortcomings at his position.

Greg Olley signs

While Read may be of the best use as a six or an eight, Greg Olley would help Carlisle to fill their currently vacant number 10 role.

Against Olley's current side, Gateshead, and even more so against Rochdale a few days prior, United looked short of ideas at times; lacking someone who could create a moment of brilliance for one of the forwards to finish off.

Having assisted seven goals in 24 league appearances last time out for the Heed, the 28-year-old former Hull City academy graduate, who Carlisle would have to pay a transfer fee for, could make for a good option in an area that Paul Simpson has admitted he wants to address.

Caden Kelly signs

The final area of the pitch that the Blues are currently lacking in is wide attacking options. Simpson's usual 5-3-2 system doesn't use wingers, but disregarding that option entirely would feel a bit naive.

Sunderland under-21s assist king, Caden Kelly, would kill two birds with one stone, helping to add to the team's overall creativity, as well as providing some tactical flexibility.

The 20-year-old right-winger set up goals for his Black Cats teammates 10 times in 14 Premier League 2 games in the 23/24 season.

A win over Barrow

Last time Carlisle faced Barrow, they gave a brutal 5-1 slapping to their derby rivals at Brunton Park. Since then, they have gone up and come back down again, and the two will meet in United's first home outing of the new league campaign.

Despite ongoing work at the stadium, the home fans should be packed in, and there'd be no better way to kick things off on their home return to League Two than to pick up from where they left off with Barrow.