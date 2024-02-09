Highlights Carlisle United's struggles this season have been highlighted by their poor defensive record, as they have conceded the joint-most goals in League One.

Despite their defensive issues, the club did not prioritize recruiting a new defender during the January transfer window.

Toto Nsiala, a free agent and experienced League One defender, would be a suitable option for Carlisle to strengthen their defense and improve their aerial ability.

Carlisle United have struggled in pretty much every department this season, but one of them has been particularly highlighted over recent weeks.

The Blues have conceded the joint-most goals of any club in League One (50). The only other side to have let in as many is Cheltenham Town, who have played two games less than Carlisle. It's no wonder that the side, who got promoted via the League Two playoffs last season, are currently sat at the foot of the League One table.

Based on their transfer activity in January, the club didn't put too much priority on recruiting a defender. They signed goalkeeper Harry Lewis from Bradford, and 20-year-old centre-back Sean Grehan on loan from Crystal Palace, but that was it. The rest of the signings were from the midfield and up.

They've left themselves a bit short at the back, something that has been massively exposed since the turn of the year. Carlisle have conceded 15 goals in six games in 2024. The only way they're going to improve is tactically, an area which could definitely do with some work, or through the free agent market.

Manager Paul Simpson recently said that the club are willing to delve into that market if the right player is available. He added that the funds would be there if needs be, as per Jon Colman of the News & Star. There don't tend to be too many desirable free agents at this point in the season, but there is an experienced League One centre-back who is on the open market that the club would be able to get.

Carlisle should go after Toto Nsiala

Congolese defender Toto Nsiala was contracted to fellow relegation-battlers Fleetwood Town at the start of the season. He played 12 games for them - 11 of which were starts - but he was released in November by mutual consent. Nsiala wasn't playing badly or released on bad terms.

One big concern with bringing in free agents, especially when you're two-thirds of the way into the season, is that it's going to take them a while for their fitness to get back up to standard. This would still be a concern with the 31-year-old, but not as much as many other free agents who haven't played any football.

The two real big plusses next to his name would be his experience at the level, and his aerial ability. Nsiala has played in seven campaigns in League One. That calibre of player is someone that Carlisle fans have been screaming out for the club to get. It's always hard for relegation-battling sides to attract good players at that level to come and play for them, but Nsiala is the exception. Carlisle may be his only option if he wants to play football again this season.

His ability to win headers would also be a massive addition to this team. The Blues' attempts to defend corners, and crosses in general, since the turn of the year have been woeful. The main problem for most of the year was that they couldn't score from them, but now they can't stop them from going in either.

The Congolese defender has a better aerial duels won, and overall duels won, percentage than every Carlisle central defender, other than Paul Huntington and Corey Whelan, this season, according to FotMob. Nsiala is also slightly taller than Huntington, which would just add another layer of physicality to Simpson's defensive unit.

Toto Nsiala compared to Carlisle's current central defenders Duels won % Aerial duels won % Toto Nsiala 68.8 69.7 Paul Huntington 69.1 71.2 Sam Lavelle 64.5 62.5 Jon Mellish 52.3 51.9 Ben Barclay 58 57.7 Corey Whelan 69.2 70 Stats taken from FotMob - correct as of 8th Feb 2024

Why Carlisle didn't get a defender in the January window

The club certainly made attempts to reinforce their defensive unit, but nothing materialised. Former player and pundit Chris Lumsdon said, on The Carlisle Social Podcast, that the club had an experienced League One defender in the building, but, for a number of reasons, the deal fell through.

The Cumbrians do also have some decent options to call on, which is likely why the striker position was seen as a priority. The likes of Mellish, Lavelle, and Barclay might not have been performing at their best, but there certainly appeared to be a better array of options compared to picking between Luke Plange, Joe Garner, Ryan Edmondson, and Sean Maguire each week. In hindsight, defensive reinforcements should have been a priority, but it didn't look to be the most glaring issue of all.

It is still an area that needs improvement and after Simpson admitted the funds are there to add free agent signings, Nsiala is a player they should surely be assessing as a potential solution to their defensive problem.