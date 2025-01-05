Carlisle United are reportedly set to rival Bromley for the signing of Altrincham striker Regan Linney.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed on Sunday morning that Bromley have made a £150,000 bid to Altrincham for Linney, but the National League side are holding firm on their valuation of £250,000.

It remains to be seen whether the Ravens will return with a second offer for Linney, but according to journalist Darren Witcoop, their fellow League Two side Carlisle are also among the clubs keeping tabs on him.

Linney joined Altrincham in February 2023 after a prolific spell with FC United of Manchester, and he has seamlessly made the step up to the fifth tier with Phil Parkinson's side.

The 27-year-old has scored an impressive 14 goals and provided five assists in 23 league appearances this season, making him the second-highest goalscorer in the National League behind York City's Ollie Pearce.

Regan Linney's stats for Altrincham (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 73 Goals 34 Assists 9 Stats correct as of 5th January 2025

Carlisle United and Bromley interested in Altrincham hot-shot Regan Linney

It has been a busy start to January for Carlisle, with Will Patching, Elliot Embleton and Callum Whelan all arriving at Brunton Park in the opening days of the transfer window, and ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger/wing-back Adam Reach has been approached as well, as Football League World exclusively revealed over the weekend.

The Cumbrians were relegated from League One last season, and they are in serious danger of suffering a second consecutive relegation as they currently sit bottom of the League Two table, six points from safety.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, head coach Mike Williamson stated that he is "hoping to get two, three or four more bodies through the door as soon as possible".

Carlisle are the second-lowest scorers in the division this season with just 19 league goals to their name, so it is easy to see why Linney has emerged on their radar, but they face strong competition for his signature from Bromley.

The Ravens are reportedly using the funds from their upcoming FA Cup clash at Newcastle United in their attempts to sign Linney, and while their opening offer has fallen short, they could return with an improved proposal.

Bromley have made an excellent start to life in League Two following their promotion from the National League last season, and although their 12-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten 4-1 at Crewe Alexandra on Sunday, they are still 12th in the table, six points from the play-off places.

With Altrincham hoping to mount a promotion challenge of their own this season, they will be incredibly reluctant to lose Linney this month, particularly as he only signed a new contract at the club in October.

Carlisle United should push for Regan Linney deal amid lack of cutting edge

While Bromley may be a much more attractive move for Linney than Carlisle in terms of the current league table, the Cumbrians need for a goalscorer is much greater, and they should look to outbid their League Two rivals.

With relegation to the National League becoming an increasingly real possibility for Williamson's side, the January transfer window will be crucial to their survival hopes, and bringing in a prolific striker will be one of their top priorities.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Linney will be able to replicate his form at League Two level, but he would surely be an upgrade on Carlisle's existing options, and should the worst happen this season, he may be able to fire them to an immediate return to the EFL.