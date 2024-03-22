Highlights Luke Armstrong's recent form offers hope for Carlisle United in League Two next season despite their struggles in League One.

Armstrong's proven track record in the fourth tier and ability to score goals at the lower level indicate promising times ahead.

While challenges persist for Carlisle, potential squad changes, managerial decisions, and budget utilisation could bring improved performances.

The January transfer window was posed as a chance for Carlisle United to turn around their season.

Due to their new American owners, it was the first time in a long time that they were going to be able to really open up their wallets and pay some sizable fees to try and improve their squad. They did open up their wallets, but how much improvement has been made is questionable at best.

If anything, the Blues have regressed since the winter window, and are now doomed for relegation after just one season in League One. Things certainly haven't gone the way that fans would have hoped that they would, and the same can be said for the club's new owners.

But everyone associated with the club knew that this season was going to be a massive challenge, and ultimately it has proved to be too much for Paul Simpson and his team.

Even though the additions that were made in the opening month of the year haven't been enough to save Carlisle from the drop, there have been some more encouraging performances, and the recent form of marquee acquisition Luke Armstrong should make fans of the Cumbrian side much more confident heading into next season.

Luke Armstong's recent form bodes well for Carlisle's return to League Two

The former Harrogate Town striker was the first purchase of the Piatak era at Brunton Park. He was a player that Simpson wanted in the summer, but his price, at the time, was way out of their budget. Wrexham were prepared to spend in the region of £500,000 for him on the final day of the summer window, as per the Daily Mail, but the deal didn't get completed in time.

The eventual fee that the Blues paid for the striker was a club record fee, beating the purchase of Joe Garner for £140,000, back in 2007, but, according to the News & Star, it was: "significantly less," than the half-a-million mark that was agreed in the summer.

He didn't have any prior experience of League One football before joining, but he did have a very good record in the fourth tier. He got off to a slow start, missing some decent opportunities to open his Carlisle account in his first couple of games, but he finally got off the mark against Barnsley, on the 16th January.

There was nearly a two-month gap between then and his next goal. It was a barren run that can't be too heavily attributed to him; he's been working off scraps because Carlisle struggle to consistently create chances.

Armstrong's form has picked up though. In his last three games, he's found the back of the net twice, assisted once, and won a penalty too. Even with these contributions, his team didn't pick up a point in any of those matches. He can't do it all on his own - that much has been shown - but this recent upturn in production will help him going forward, and it should make fans be a bit more optimistic about the 2024/25 campaign.

Luke Armstorong's 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 13 Starts 13 Goals 3 Conversion rate (%) 14 Big chances missed 3 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 27-year-old is certainly proven at the level that the Blues look destined for. Getting goals in League One too shows his quality, and his track record in the fourth division of English football is just another reason to be excited about what's to come from him.

What to expect from Carlisle United in the 2024/25 season

It's admittedly hard to feel any sort of optimism about what's going on at Brunton Park. Off the pitch, the new owners are doing brilliant work that will have a lot of long-term benefits, but, right now, the short-term feeling on the pitch has to get better soon.

The manager has spoken a lot in recent weeks about getting respect back from the fans. Those in the terraces of Warwick Road have rightfully lost faith in their team, and a growing number are starting to lose faith in Simpson.

Predicting what the Blues are going to look like by the time we kick-off for the new campaign in August is tough at the moment. There are likely to be wholescale changes made to the squad, you can't completely rule out a change in manager, and then there are all the behind-the-scenes improvements that should start to take effect.

With the budget that they are operating with, and some of the players that they already have, Simpson should be able to get respectable performances out of his team every week, at a minimum. A push for an immediate bounce back up to League One will be the hope, but the likes of Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated from the third tier last season, show that coming down to League Two is no easy task, no matter what budget you have.