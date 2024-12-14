Reading made an interesting move back in August 2010 when they swooped for Carlisle United's Ian Harte.

Harte had plenty of experience under his belt at that point, having previously represented Leeds United in the Premier League and Champions League.

He made the switch to Berkshire on his 33rd birthday and needed to be a sufficient replacement for Ryan Bertrand, who was on loan from Chelsea during the 2009/10 campaign but didn't extend his loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What Harte looked set to add was more firepower, having registered 16 goals and four assists in 45 league appearances for Carlisle during the 2009/10 season.

If social media had been a big thing back in 2010, some fans may have voiced a fairly negative opinion, puzzled by the fact that the Royals had signed a 33-year-old from the league below.

But having seen then-boss Brian McDermott thrive during the second half of the 2009/10 season, many supporters would have backed him, knowing that he could probably get a tune out of the experienced defender.

Ian Harte's time at Reading FC

Harte ended up establishing himself as a Royals icon during his time at the club, proving to be a real asset from set-pieces and making a real difference in the final third, as he had done at Brunton Park.

In his first season at the SCL Stadium, he scored 11 goals and registered two assists, which is a remarkable record for a left-back playing in a back four.

It was his contributions that helped the Berkshire outfit to secure a place in the top six, with the Irishman helping the club to improve on their league finish from 2009/10.

It's fair to say that he wasn't able to make a real difference in the play-off final - and his lack of pace was exposed for Swansea City's second goal - but he was able to redeem himself during the promotion-winning 2011/12 campaign.

Though the left-back only scored four league goals during that season, his contributions were vital for McDermott's side in their promotion quest.

Scoring the Royals' second to wrap up a 2-0 away win at Middlesbrough, he was then able to score the opening goal against Blackpool in another important promotion tie, before scoring a vital penalty at West Ham in a 4-2 win.

His final goal of the season came at Brighton and Hove Albion in April 2012, which solidified the club's status as promotion contenders ahead of a crunch tie at Southampton.

And his assist against Nottingham Forest helped Mikele Leigertwood to score the goal that secured the Royals' promotion back to the top flight. It was an iconic moment and a very memorable night - and he should take a lot of credit for the club's success during that period - alongside the likes of Jason Roberts, Jobi McAnuff, Jimmy Kebe and manager McDermott.

He probably didn't appear as much as he would have wanted to during his final season at the club in 2012/13, but he still had the chance to play in the top flight again and Harte will look back at his time in Berkshire with real fondness.

Ian Harte's record at Reading FC (All competitions) Appearances 99 Goals 15 Assists 14

Ian Harte has established himself alongside others as an iconic free-kick taker

Harte scored some magnificent free-kicks during his time in Berkshire.

His free-kick at Boro back in 2012 was particularly impressive - because the goalkeeper had no chance despite the fact the set-piece was from a fair distance out.

If Royals fans' lives depended on someone scoring a free-kick, they would back Harte to take it. Not only did he score free-kicks, but he came close with quite a few as well.

He was unlucky not to score late on against Stoke City on the opening day of the 2012/13 season - and hit the crossbar away at Tottenham Hotspur during the same season before Pavel Pogrebnyak nodded the ball in.

Nicky Shorey (pictured above) and Lewis Wing are two other excellent free-kick takers that the club has had in the 21st century - and the latter is continuing to be a threat in the final third for the Royals.

Given his contributions and dead-ball ability, £100k for the veteran defender proved to be a fantastic bit of business.