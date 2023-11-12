Highlights Carlisle United are interested in signing Cole Stockton to boost their survival hopes in League One, as they currently struggle to score goals.

Carlisle United are reportedly interested in signing Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton.

According to journalist, Alan Nixon, the Cumbrians are keen on signing Stockton, who previously had been with Carlisle back in 2018, in the upcoming window to help boost their survival hopes.

Paul Simpson's side are one of the lowest scorers in the division and could be thinking that someone with a strong previous goal-scoring record such as Stockton, could help them secure another year in League One.

However, Stockton has struggled this season for goals, in seven appearances, he hasn't scored a single goal for new club Burton Albion after he joined in the summer from Morecambe.

Cole Stockton's career so far

Stockton started at Tranmere Rovers back in 2011. He had his breakthrough into the first team in the 2012/2013 season.

But he struggled to cement a place on Merseyside after numerous loans out to Non-League clubs. He had his first spell at Morecambe, which in turn earned him a move to Scotland with Hearts.

But he failed to impress in Scotland and was shipped out in January to Carlisle where, again, Stockton struggled for form.

Following a brief spell in Scotland, Stockton had time with Carlisle, a return to Tranmere Rovers, and a loan spell at Wrexham before returning to Morecambe in 2019.

It wasn't really until the 2020-2021 season that Stockton's career took off.

He managed to score 13 goals in 40 appearances for the Shrimps as they earned promotion from League Two.

After a couple of decent seasons in League One, taking his tally in League One to 39 goals in 146 appearances, Stockton in the summer moved to Burton Albion after Morecambe were relegated back down to League Two.

However, so far, he has failed to show his qualities for the Brewers, making seven appearances and scoring no goals.

Cole Stockton stats in all comps. as per Transfermarket Appearances Goals Assists 7 0 0 Stats taken as of 12th November

Would Stockton be a good signing for Carlisle?

Whilst many will look at his record so far this season as the judge for character, that doesn't show what Stockton can do.

His record in the past seasons has been really impressive and a full showcase of his qualities.

Morecambe played to Stockton's strengths and that is how he was so lethal in front of goal.

Carlisle could use someone like Stockton at the moment as their main striker, Joe Garner has only four this season.

With on-loan forward, Terry Abalde struggling plus Daniel Butterworth and Ryan Edmundson struggling as well, the need for goals in this Carlisle side is evident.

Stockton could provide that much-needed goal threat that Carlisle are looking for. With his eye for goal and good strength in holding off defenders, he could easily get Carlisle firing up the table, if they used him correctly.

While on the face of it, his record this season makes it seems like an underwhelming signing, but get Stockton firing, and Carlisle may just survive another season in League One.