Highlights Carlisle United has made several significant signings to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season in League One after gaining promotion from League Two via the play-offs.

The club is now in talks with free agent Sean Maguire and his potential signing would demonstrate ambitious intentions for the season.

While Maguire's goal-scoring record has declined in recent years, dropping down to League One could revitalize his career and provide Carlisle with much-needed attacking prowess.

After clinching League Two promotion via the play-offs at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Carlisle United have gone about conducting squad surgery in a bid to reconsolidate in the third-tier of English football.

Manager Paul Simpson has pulled no punches by bringing in the likes of Jack Robinson from Middlesbrough, Dylan McGeouch, Daniel Butterworth and Sam Lavelle, as well as making Ben Barclay's Cumbria tenure a permanent one after he spent last term on loan from Stockport County, even scoring the winning goal in the play-off semi final victory over Bradford City.

That said, Carlisle could be set to welcome their most significant arrival yet in the form of free agent Sean Maguire.

What has been said about Sean Maguire's potential Carlisle United transfer?

As per Alan Nixon's Patreon report, the Cumbrians have entered talks with Maguire regarding a potential transfer ahead of the upcoming campaign, which starts for Carlisle next weekend against Fleetwood Town.

With Maguire yet to find a new team following his summer departure from Coventry City, Carlisle are trying to negotiate terms and hope to be the striker's third club of the year.

Would Sean Maguire be a good signing for Carlisle United?

Make no mistake about it, acquiring Maguire would send out a serious message to the rest of League One next season.

It would display that, despite only just coming up from the fourth-tier, Carlisle are not merely looking to survive, as interest in a player of Maguire's pedigree represents much loftier ambitions.

After all, the pacey frontman possesses an array of Championship experience, having spent the last six years of his career in the division with both Preston and Coventry.

It was at Deepdale, of course, where Maguire initially his mark and scored 10 times from 24 matches in his debut campaign after arriving off the back of a 20-goal haul with Cork City in his homeland.

The goals have dried up considerably since then, however, with the 29-year-old failing to score more than five league goals in a single season ever since that breakout 2017/18 campaign, and a recent ill-fated stint with the Sky Blues lasted only a matter of months as he was unable to make any sort of an impact.

Still, it is important to contrast between the Championship and League One, and indeed, between Coventry and Carlisle.

Maguire may no longer be a valuable proposition at that level, but dropping a division below could reignite his spark as you would naturally expect his experience to shine through.

And Carlisle themselves are in need of an extra source of goals too, having failed to recruit a striker thus far following 20-goal forward Kristian Dennis' departure to Tranmere Rovers after rejecting a new Carlisle deal due to a lack of contractual security.

Dennis aside, no player in Simpson's squad last season surpassed the six-goal mark, so bringing in an individual that knows where the back of the net is should surely be a priority- and in League One, Maguire could well promise to fulfill that with regularity.