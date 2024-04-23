Highlights Previous season's comedy of errors led to Carlisle United drop to League Two, requiring big changes in player recruitment this summer.

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has admitted that he is happy that Wrexham AFC, Stockport County, and Mansfield Town have all been promoted, and has made a big reveal about the spending power that the club will have this summer.

Carlisle have played their final home game in League One, for now. Their season ended in typical fashion, with a trio of poor, and sometimes comedic, errors leading to a 3-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers, dispelling any hope that the Blues might get a good send off from the third division at Brunton Park.

The gap in quality between United and the other 23 teams at their soon-to-be previous level has been readily apparent in a majority of games that they have contested. Only a couple of shock away performances against Bolton Wanderers and, less importantly, Peterborough United would have made some fans think that there was a chance of surviving the drop.

Those games were the anomalies of the season, and big changes on the pitch are going to be required. But, there is one thing that is making the manager seem more comfortable about Carlisle's return to League Two.

Paul Simpson's Wrexham, Stockport and Mansfield League Two factor

With the destiny of his side being confirmed for some time, and it was largely accepted by many in the Cumbrian fanbase prior to its official confirmation, Simpson has said that he has been very happy to see that Wrexham, Stockport and Mansfield won't be in League Two next season.

County will be going up to League One as champions, having lost to the Blues in last season's play-off final. The Hollywood-led Red Dragons have secured back-to-back promotions after winning the National League in the 22/23 campaign. The Stags, after years of being in and around promotion, have finally got themselves over the line as well.

The former Blues player also revealed that he expects United to be operating with a "mid-table," budget.

He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "Even though we have 18 players under contract, we've stil got a budget available to spend to go and bring players in. So that's exciting for me because it's the first time, in my time as Carlisle manager, that we have actually got a budget that will probably put us around mid-table, rather than the bottom three or four.

"I know budgets don't always get you success, but it gives you a real chance to be able to bring players in.

"We also need, I would probably say, six, seven, or eight players to come into this group. Maybe players who are under contract need to leave.

"But there's going to have to be big changes because what we are seeing on the grass isn't acceptable for what we want to achieve."

He continued: "It's incredible the amount of money that's being thrown around [in League Two]. I'll be honest with you, I'm delighted that Stockport, Wrexham and Mansfield have gone up. I've just seen that Fleetwood Town and Port Vale have come down. They'll be competitive.

"Once we get through next week, and we see how the league looks, we'll be able to start preparing and see what's ahead of us.

"We've got a big job on our hands, a big job to turn it around. But we're in a position where I'm confident that we can turn it around. But there's no point in me thinking it, we've got to go and do it, and we have to show it when that first game comes around."

Tom Piatak, the club's chairman, said that he expects the Blues to be challenging for promotion next season and that the budget will be better than a mid-table one, although he admitted that he doesn't know exactly what a mid-table budget looks like.

Carlisle have one of their biggest summers in years ahead of them

United arguably had their biggest summer transfer window at the start of this season, but there were a lot of factors that went into making what could have been a revolutionary one for the club into one that ultimately sank the ship.

This time around, those justifications and excuses can't be applied. The recruitment team has a bigger budget to work with, more time, better tools to use to find players; everything is there for them to get this right. But that is easier said than done.

The outgoings could be just as important as those who come into Brunton Park. This current crop of players has a losing mentality, that much is plain to see. Carrying a similar squad into next season could cause issues if things don't start well.

On top of the five outgoing loanees, there are nine players scheduled to leave the Blues at the end of June.

Carlisle players that are out of contract at the end of the season Player Position Existing option to extend contract Tomas Holy GK Paul Huntington DF Core Whelan DF Max Kilsby DF Josh Emmanuel DF Kai Nugent MF Club option to extend by a year Jordan Gibson MF Anton Dudik FW Sean Maguire FW

It would be a surprise to many if more than a few of these players were offered new deals, if that. Carlisle will also need to consider which players they don't want who are still under contract for next season.

Making these changes could be as impactful on the dressing room as a couple of marquee signings.