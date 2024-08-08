Highlights Carlisle United sets high expectations for promotion this season after disappointing last year.

Pre-season showed midfield and striker challenges, but Barclay's performance offers solutions.

Simpson faces dilemma on who to play in midfield and which striker combination to choose for Gillingham.

Carlisle United get what they hope to be a promotion-winning campaign underway on Saturday against Gillingham.

The manager, the owners, the players; they've all been loud and clear about what the expectations are for the upcoming campaign. Last season's experience in League One left a sour taste in the mouth of many Cumbrians, and they want to right those wrongs by getting themselves back to the third tier ASAP.

2023/24 League One table Team P GD Pts 21 Cheltenham Town 46 -24 44 22 Fleetwood Town 46 -23 43 23 Port Vale 46 -33 41 24 Carlisle United 46 -40 30

In terms of results, pre-season didn't go exactly how they may have hoped, with two losses to National League sides in the space of a few days.

Carlisle were able to bounce back when they returned to Brunton Park, a much different looking one, might I add, when they ended up as victors against Stockport County.

No build up to the start of a new season is completely smooth sailing, but Paul Simpson probably had a good idea of what his first starting XI of the 2024/25 campaign was going to look like. Some things that occurred in their final friendly will have given him some things to think about.

What to do with the Carlisle midfield

After once looking like United's strong point earlier in the window, the centre of the pitch has become a bit of a worry for the Blues. A hamstring injury to Ethan Robson, following on from Alfie McCalmont's departure, has really restricted the options that Simpson has to deploy in midfield.

Dylan McGeouch picked up a groin strain against the Hatters, which worsened the concerns, and he was replaced by Ben Barclay.

The immediate thought of those watching was that Jon Mellish would move up from his left centre-back position to fill the hole left by the Scotsman, and the former County man would take Mellish's place at the back. It actually ended up being Barclay who stepped into McGeouch's role, and he did it pretty successfully.

With how well Barclay played in the friendly, displaying his already known calmness and smoothness on the ball, combined with his defensive abilities, Simpson has a real choice about who should take up that deepest lying midfielder position against the Gills.

The Carlisle boss praised the defender's performance after the game, admitting that he is being considered for a starting position in midfield ahead of Saturday. Based on what he showed in 70-odd minutes last weekend, you can understand why.

McGeouch is set to be out for four weeks, and Taylor Charters is tough and go, as per the News & Star. They could drop Harrison Neal into the six and use someone like Dan Butterworth in the midfield three. It's not a straightforward choice for Simpson.

Which striker combination Simpson should go with

Simpson's preferred system involves the use of two centre-forwards, with the wing-backs in a 5-3-2 providing the width. Things had looked a bit disjointed, going forward, against Rochdale and Gateshead.

Charlie Wyke, Georgie Kelly and Luke Armstrong were all used up top to varying degrees, but the Blues struggled to play to their strengths. They're all more classic strikers; back into the defender, win headers, get in the box.

Dan Adu-Adjei's arrival from AFC Bournemouth instantly brought more dynamism to Carlisle's attack, and it was fully effective against Stockport. The teenage forward netted his first goal for his new temporary club, and made United's opposition work much harder in defence than they had in previous games.

With the way that he and Wyke worked together up top, it would make sense to pair those two together against Gillingham. However, there are some concerns about how match-fit Adu-Adjei is, after he was taken off at half-time against County.

Simpson said, via CUTV, after the home victory: "When we got all the physical data of what Dan's done with Bournemouth, we were concerned about giving him more than 45 [minutes] because he hasn't done a hell of a lot of high speed running and sprinting. So it was always going to be 45 for him."

Armstrong came on and got the winning goal in the meeting of the former play-off final rivals, and Blues supporters will be well aware of Kelly's quality when he's up to speed, from his brief spell in the team at the end of last season.

Wyke, who's recently been named as the team's captain, will inevitably start on Saturday, but who partners him is up for debate.