Highlights Carlisle United are reportedly targeting Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis as they look to improve their defensive record.

Lewis has started all 26 games for Bradford City this season, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding an average of 1.3 goals per game.

Carlisle's current goalkeepers have struggled this season, with only one clean sheet between them and a high number of goals conceded. Signing Lewis could provide a much-needed upgrade in the goalkeeping position.

Carlisle United are reportedly moving to sign Bradford City goalkeeper Harry lewis after giving up on signing MK Dons' Craig McGillivray, according to reporter, Alan Nixon.

The League One side are currently second from bottom on 20 points from their opening 26 games, following promotion to the division via the playoffs.

The Cumbrian side have conceded 38 goals so far this season, with all three goalkeepers currently at the club featuring in goal so far this season. Experienced Tomáš Holý has made the most appearances in goal for Carlisle.

MK Dons goalkeeper, Craig McGillivray was reportedly a target for Carlisle before looking at Lewis, but they missed out on a deal for the 30-year-old Englishman. He has conceded 31 goals in 24 games for MK Dons this season, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

According to Alan Nixon, Paul Simpson's side are targeting Bradford City shot stopper Harry Lewis as his experience 'fits the bill'.

26-year-old Harry Lewis has played 86 times for the Bantams since joining for free from Southampton in July 2022. Bradford currently sit in 14th place in League Two and look unlikely to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Harry Lewis vs Carlisle's current keepers

Harry Lewis has started all of Bradford's 26 League Two games this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

The Southampton academy graduate has conceded 35 goals and saved one out of four penalties he has faced for Bradford so far this season. He has conceded an average of 1.3 goals per game.

Carlisle's current trio of goalkeepers have all featured this season and have managed one clean sheet between them, conceding 38.

Harry Lewis compared to Carlisle United keepers 2023/24 (as per Sofascore) Name Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Saves made Harry Lewis 26 8 35 48 Tomáš Holý 17 0 26 49 Jökull Andrésson 6 1 6 18 Gabriel Breeze 4 0 6 9

Should Carlisle sign Lewis?

Tomáš Holý is an experienced and capable goalkeeper and has played 73 times for Carlisle. He has previously played for Gillingham and Ipswich Town and is a relatively highly rated keeper in the Football League.

The Czech keeper is now 32-years-old and Carlisle may look to move him on to make space for the younger Harry Lewis to take the number one position.

According to Transfermarkt, Harry Lewis has a market value of €350k and the Bradford keeper would be an upgrade on all of Carlisle's current crop of shot stoppers.

Carlisle have had struggles keeping the ball out of the net and have conceded the third most goals in the division, with only Reading and Fleetwood Town conceding more.

A change in goal may help to change the rate they are conceding and would certainly add consistency in the position, something they have struggled with this season.

If they are to stay up, they will not have to provide a better defensive platform ahead of their goalkeeper and give them fewer shots to have to face.