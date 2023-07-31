Highlights Carlisle United's exceptional recruitment, including high-reputation signings and loan favorites, could help them survive in League One.

The experienced players on Carlisle's roster, such as Tomas Holy and former Preston North End duo Paul Huntington and Joe Garner, give them the know-how to succeed in a competitive league.

Young talents like Owen Moxon, Jack Armer, Jon Mellish, Jordan Gibson, and Callum Guy provide potential for growth and increased transfer fees if Carlisle can secure their place in the third tier.

Many predicted Stockport County or Bradford City to win the League Two play-offs last season after a long, gruelling campaign - but instead, shock contenders Carlisle United were promoted from the fourth tier - and they'll take some beating in League One.

Paul Simpson's men beat Stockport at Wembley on penalties in a massively enthralling final, signalling a return to the third tier for the first time in a decade. Fans will be silently confident about their chances of staying in League One - but don't underestimate the Cumbrians to go one step further and cause some teams some real hurt at the top end of the division.

Recruitment has been brilliant, they've kept the majority of last season's stars, and with an increased transfer windfall from a former player, Simpson could lead his side to a top-half finish. Football League World takes a look at why Carlisle could be a dark horse next season.

Could Carlisle United's new signings keep them in League One?

Firstly, Carlisle's recruitment has been exceptional for a newly-promoted League One side that don't have funds in abundance.

The sale of James Trafford from Manchester City to Burnley has most definitely helped proceedings, with the Cumbrians said to have netted a cool £1million after his £14m move - which could even rise to £19m.

Loan favourites Alfie McCalmont and Ben Barclay have signed from Leeds United and Stockport County respectively after impressing temporarily at Brunton Park last season.

Elsewhere, high-reputation signings such as Dylan McGeough and former Preston speedster Sean Maguire have definitely given the Cumbrians a boost in their pursuit for League One survival.

Maguire has failed to net for Preston in recent seasons and didn’t do so well in a bench role at both the Lancashire outfit and Coventry City last season but by going to a club who ply their trade division below, alongside playing in a system where they will most likely be playing direct football on the counter-attack, the Irishman is an extremely smart signing.

Finally, the youth signings of Danny Butterworth and Jack Robinson bode well for the future while Sam Lavelle proves to be a solid choice at third-tier level, having plied his trade at Charlton Athletic for the past two seasons. They are all solid options and should they impress massively, a top half finish under Simpson is not out of the question.

What about Carlisle United's other players?

You generally need experience if you are to survive in any league - never mind a gruelling League One campaign that has seen huge teams remain and drop down from the Championship.

Luckily, Carlisle have that in abundance. Tomas Holy stands between the sticks, having spent his career in League One for Gillingham and Ipswich between 2016 and 2022. Only one season in League Two - which was last season’s play-off triumph - shows that he is definitely cut out for the third tier at least.

Former Preston North End duo Paul Huntington and Joe Garner, who are both in their mid-thirties, offer a nous to get out of League One - they both did so in 2015 with Preston North End, and whilst they are coming to the end of their playing careers, they should be enough to drag Simpson’s side over the line with ease and aim for the upper reaches of the table.

Young options that took last season’s league by storm include Owen Moxon and Jack Armer, who were ever-presents in 2022/23 - bar the former missing just one league game.

Finally, stars such as Jon Mellish, Jordan Gibson, and Callum Guy are all in their mid-twenties and represent options that, should they impress in the third tier, could perhaps bring about increased fees for the Cumbrians to spend on recruitments next summer if survival is confirmed.