Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell is a "top contender" to replace Paul Simpson at Carlisle United, according to reports.

Football Insider have reported that Bell is one of the people being looked at by Carlisle, and is said to be a "top contender" to get the currently vacant position.

The Blues made the decision to move on from Simpson following their poor start to the season. They had lost three of their opening four games, taking their record to just eight wins in their previous 50 league fixtures.

Youth team coaches Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt have been placed in charge of first team affairs, as per the club's statement announcing the sacking of their former boss.

More to follow...