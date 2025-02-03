Carlisle United currently sit in a woeful position, as they are bottom of the League Two table and five points adrift of safety after suffering relegation from League One just last season.

The Cumbrian outfit have won just one of their last six fourth tier outings, and Saturday afternoon's 5-1 defeat to Swindon Town proved to be the last straw for boss Mike Williamson, who was sacked on Monday morning.

League Two standings Pos Team P GD Pts 21 Accrington 27 -11 29 22 Tranmere 28 -25 26 23 Morecambe 28 -18 23 24 Carlisle 28 -24 21

While the Brunton Park side have just 18 games remaining to save their EFL status, Football League World takes a look at three Williamson replacements the Blues must consider given their ambitious owners will be doing everything they can to retain that EFL status:

Leam Richardson

A very strong case could be made that the Cumbrians' number one managerial target amid their current struggles should be former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

Right now, the Blues are in need of hiring a manager who is capable of of pulling off seemingly unlikely survival exploits for a team who have managed just five wins in 28 League Two outings this term.

Richardson's time with the Latics indicates that he could be the man to do just that, as he guided the Greater Manchester outfit to safety following a 2020/21 season in which they were largely under administration, meaning he was unable to facilitate the additions of any permanent signings for a whole campaign.

Once freed from such strict financial shackles, the 45-year-old then steered the Latics towards winning the 2021/22 League One title, and got the very best out of academy graduates such as Callum Lang.

Richardson's subsequent time in the Championship was notably less successful, as he was sacked by Wigan in November 2022, and went on to join Rotherham United in December 2023.

The former Latics boss inherited a Millers side who were struggling in the second tier, and was ultimately unable to save their Championship status, as they were relegated last term.

But his previous exploits in League One would suggest that he is more than capable of doing a good job in League Two, even for a Carlisle side whose EFL status is currently under threat.

Ian Evatt

Ian Evatt recently parted company with Bolton Wanderers, after the Greater Manchester club's play-off credentials took a serious hit due to a poor run of results.

But his overall record for the Trotters makes a much more positive reading, as he guided them to automatic promotion from League Two back in 2021.

Under Evatt's largely successful stewardship, Wanderers reached the League One play-offs as well as winning the EFL Trophy in 2023, and got to last season's play-off final, where they ultimately suffered a 2-0 defeat to Oxford United.

Previously in his managerial career, the former Blackpool defender won the National League title with Barrow back in 2020, which was clearly enough to impress the Trotters, who went on to appoint him that summer.

While Evatt did not face a relegation battle during his time with Wanderers, his EFL Trophy winning and play-off place landing successes should be enough to convince the Cumbrians that his managerial skills should be strong enough to help them avoid dropping to the fifth tier.

Matt Taylor

Another EFL boss who is currently out of work that the Blues should consider a swoop for is former Bristol Rovers, Rotherham and Exeter City manager Matt Taylor.

Taylor was sacked by the Gas last month, after a defeat to League One leaders Birmingham City left them just two points above the relegation zone.

However, his managerial CV certainly makes for an overall positive reading, as he managed to guide the Millers to Championship safety back in 2023, a feat they had not previously achieved since 2016.

Meanwhile, during his time with Exeter, Taylor guided the Grecians to a League Two play-off spot in 2020, and subsequently guided them to automatic promotion from the fourth tier in 2022.

The 43-year-old has a strong League Two record to his name, and even proved his worth at Championship level while he was with the Millers, so he would certainly be a safe pair of hands who could help Carlisle in their quest to avoid consecutive relegations.