The ambitions have been set high for Carlisle United's upcoming League Two season, with a return to the third tier, following their relegation from it, being top of their to-do list.

From Saturday, when they face Gillingham, until May 3rd, their 46th and final league game of the regular season, at home to Salford City, it will be a war of attrition for Paul Simpson's Blues.

They've already felt the blunt force that can be inflicted on an EFL squad, with Ethan Robson and Dylan McGeouch picking up hamstring and groin issues that are going to keep them out for 12 and four weeks, respectively.

It's not often about how quickly you get out of the blocks though in this division. It's about can you keep a good standard for the duration of the season. You'd much rather be the tortoise than the hare.

Now, with promotion on their mind, it will, of course, be helpful if Carlisle can rack up points early in the campaign to give themselves as good a chance of finishing in the top three, or at least the top seven, as possible.

But taking all three points back home to Cumbria isn't the be all and end all of their opening fixture. If they get a performance that is similar to the level that they started with three seasons ago, against Colchester United, then that may be even more of an encouraging sign than a victory on the road.

Carlisle will be happy with a repeat of their 2021/22 opening game against Colchester

The Blues' 2021/22 League Two season got underway with a visit from the U's and, for the most part, it's a campaign that won't live in the happy part of many Carlisle supporters' brains.

Other than Paul Simpson's return to the club, it was largely dismal and sad, but it didn't start that way.

United, who were managed by Chris Beech at the time, battered Colchester from pillar to post at Brunton Park on the opening day. It was only because of the heroics of ex-Carlisle goalkeeper Shamal George that the home side failed to score.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but Beech's boys were mightily impressive, even if they only walked away with a point.

Carlisle United v Colchester United stats (07/08/21) Carlisle 0-0 Colchester 18 Shots 10 6 Shots on target 3 4 Big chances created 0 4 Big chances missed 0 3 Saves made 6 Stats taken from Sofascore

A display like that against Gillingham, away from home against a potential promotion rival - one that fans can look at and be really encouraged by, in spite of the result - would be a good way for Carlisle to start the next season.

Of course, the hope would be that after a stellar first outing, they wouldn't go on to have as miserable a campaign as what followed that curtain jerker. That feels unlikely, given the quality of this current team compared to that of the 21/22 squad.

The markers of success for Carlisle United

As long as, after roughly 10-15 games, the Blues are at least within touching distance of the top three to five teams, then there should be no need for panic.

League position isn't as important in that early period of the season, it's more about continually picking up points. They could be sat in 10th, but if they're only five or six points behind the leading trio, then there shouldn't be any alarm bells ringing.

Staying on the shoulders of the leaders should be the minimum goal. They would, obviously, like to be leading the way, but it should not be considered an essential.

Heads should not roll based on the league standings; it should be based on performances and points. Those will be the early indicators of how well Carlisle can do this season.