Highlights Carlisle United want to sign midfielder Jack Thomson from Queen's Park FC to bolster their squad.

Thomson is a defensive-minded player who can provide more stability to Carlisle's midfield.

This move could act as an insurance policy for Carlisle if another player decides to leave the club.

Carlisle United want to sign 23-year-old midfielder Jack Thomson from Scottish Championship side Queen's Park FC.

This is coming from the Daily Record, who added that the Blues ideally want the move to happen this month.

Carlisle have been left a bit short in this area of the pitch thanks to a season-ending knee injury that Callum Guy suffered in the first round of the FA Cup against Leyton Orient. Thomson is out of contract at the end of this season.

Carlisle currently sit second bottom of the League One table, having lost to fellow relegation battlers Exeter City last Saturday.

League One table Pos Team P Points 19th Cambridge 24 27 20th Exeter City 25 26 21st Reading 25 23 22nd Cheltenham 25 23 23rd Carlisle United 26 20 24th Fleetwood 25 18 Table correct as of Wed 10th Jan 2024

The club were able to bolster the centre of the park by adding former Stevenage and Barrow loanee Harrison Neal to the side. They signed him permanently from Sheffield United on a two-and-a-half year deal. But Paul Simpson has said that he wants one or two more, and Thomson could be one of them.

Who is Jack Thomson?

The Scottish midfielder plays in the Scottish second division, where his team sit in ninth place in a league that only includes 10 teams. He can play either as a holding midfielder or as a number eight, but the fact that he only has one goal and one assist in 18 league games this season would probably lean him towards being more defensive minded.

Thomson came through the Rangers youth system, and was contract to them until he joined Queen's Park in January 2022. Before then, he'd been on loan with the club for the first half of the 2021/22 season, and he'd also had temporary moves to Orangy County SC, in the U.S.A., and Clyde FC.

Related Carlisle United moving to sign Bradford City player after MK Dons transfer fail Carlisle United are reportedly targeting Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis to help fix their leaky defence.

What could Jack Thomson bring to Carlisle United?

His profile would suggest that a move for him would be one that would bring more defensive stability to the side. But, the fact that the club have only just signed a defensive midfielder would mean that they might see him playing further forward. The plan could be to have two defensive-minded players in the middle of the park, which would allow someone like Owen Moxon or Jordan Gibson to have free-range when going forward.

His numbers for Queen's Park don't scream out that he's a box-to-box player who can create and is as good at the defensive side of the game. Carlisle have struggled defensively this season, so a move like this would usually be logical. Having said that, they've just bought Neal from the Blades, who impressed in his debut. So it doesn't feel like an area they need to immediately address, unless they see Thomson as someone who can play higher up the pitch.

The Scottish club will likely have to make a decision as to the 23-year-old's future now, because it's the last chance they will get to sell him, if they don't think that he will sign a new deal. Carlisle have the same dilemma with Moxon, so this could almost act as an insurance policy for them if he decides to leave his hometown club.