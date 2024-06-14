Highlights Carlisle United's hopes for the upcoming League Two season center around securing promotion.

The team is determined to improve through new signings in order to achieve their serious goal.

Players like Luke Armstrong and Georgie Kelly are crucial for the team's success this season.

The hopes and dreams of Carlisle United for the upcoming League Two campaign are clear: win promotion.

The Piataks and Paul Simpson have been forthright about their ambitions for next season, and, make no mistake about it, they're serious about that goal.

To get that point they will need more reinforcements and quality to be added to the current roster, which still resembles the one of last season a bit too much for many people's liking.

If they can get this starting XI together, made up on current players and some realistic signings, then they could find themselves at the end of next May celebrating the fact that they achieved those goals.

GK: Harry Lewis

Everyone, even Harry Lewis himself, can admit that his first half-season with the club was bad. Too many silly, avoidable mistakes that need to be ironed out of his game.

Because Paul Simpson elected that he was worth a transfer fee last January, he has to, and surely will, stick with the former Southampton man and give him the chance to succeed with Carlisle.

RWB: Aaron McGowan

The first of a few potential new signings, and one that have been rumours circling about. Northampton Town defender Aaron McGowan played just shy of 30 games for the Cobblers last season, and his experience at the level would make for a great addition to the side.

Like Lewis, Carlisle will need to pay a fee for him to get him.

RCB: Aaron Hayden

The first signing of the window was pretty predictable, but nobody is quite so sure how it will work; that will depend on his fitness.

Aaron Hayden can be one of the best defenders in League Two when fit. He's one of the highest-scoring defenders in world football over the last five seasons, discounting penalties, which is an attribute that Carlisle missed in their backline last season.

CB: Sam Lavelle

Former Morecambe and Charlton Athletic defender Sam Lavelle has rightfully come under fire at times since signing for United last summer. But, people are quick to forget that he was impressive at the back for the first third of the season.

League Two's pace of play and style should suit him much more.

LCB: Jon Mellish

If Carlisle were going to hand out awards for last season, Jon Mellish would have probably received a lot of them purely because of his desire and passion.

The club are lucky that he is so dependable because they have largely gone without a backup for him since he found his spot in defence. That should be an area that they look to address this summer.

LWB: Cameron Harper

After much rumour and reporting, Cameron Harper has officially been announced as a Carlisle player, and they're right to be happy to have him.

The wing-back provided nine assists for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Championship last time out. United sorely missed having that sort of threat in wide areas in League One. His arrival should lead to more creativity on the left-hand side.

CM: Callum Guy

Unfortunately,, Callum Guy won't be fit for the start of the season, as he will still be recovering from the horrendous ACL injury that he picked up away at Leyton Orient, in November.

Who knows how differently the 23/24 campaign would have gone if Carlisle had him in the middle of the park the whole time. One thing we do know is he is a top player at this level, and one that Simpson will be glad to have back.

CM: Josh Vela

Ex-Bolton Wanderers and Fleetwood Town midfielder Josh Vela was hailed as a bit of an unlikely signing when he joined in January. His experience in the third tier was undeniable, and it felt a bit like a move that was prepping the team to be ready to go in the fourth tier.

He chipped in with a couple of goals before getting injured in March, and Carlisle fans will hope that he stands out amongst the rest at their new level.

CM: Dylan Watts

The Blues need someone who can be creative in midfield and someone who can help with set pieces. The aforementioned Scottish left-back will help with the latter, but bringing in Dylan Watts would do both.

The Shamrock Rovers midfielder is his side's corner specialist and has registered five assists and seven big chances created in 15 matches in the Irish Premier Division, so far in 2024. He would also be able to slot into the left side of the central trio, which nobody has properly claimed as their own since Owen Moxon left.

ST: Luke Armstrong

Luke Armstrong is as proven a goalscorer as there is in League Two.

Luke Armstrong's last full League Two season (22/23) Apps 46 Goals 16 Conversion rate 15% Scoring frequency 258 mins Assists 6 Big chances created 5 Stats taken from Sofascore

Provide him with service and Carlisle will be very happy to have him on board.

ST: Georgie Kelly

The brief signs that we saw from Georgie Kelly in a blue shirt, after he returned from injury, were very encouraging.

He looked like one of the few players in the squad that could deal with the physicality of League One. That bodes well for the upcoming campaign, as long as he stays fit for the majority of it.