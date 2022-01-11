Carlisle United could provide career lifeline to free agent midfielder

26-year-old Brandon Comley will have the chance to earn a contract with Carlisle in an in-house practice match taking place today, the News & Star have today revealed.

The former Bolton Wanderers central midfielder has been in training with the Sky Bet League Two side for a number of weeks, and will now be handed his latest opportunity to impress Carlisle United boss Keith Millen in a squad practice match today.

The London born midfielder is a Montserrat full international and has been capped 13 times for his country. The Queens Park Rangers academy graduate would make his professional debut as an 80th minute substitute on the final day of the 2014/15 Premier League season for The Hoops against Leicester City.

In the January of 2016, Comley would make a brief loan switch to Carlisle United, in a move that would see him make 13 appearances for The Cumbrians. Successive loan spells with Grimsby Town and Colchester United respectively would follow for Comley, before making his move to Colchester permanent in 2018.

After 88 appearances in three seasons with The U’s, Comley would sign a two-year deal with Bolton Wanderers in the July of 2020. Yet in last November, and after making just 15 appearances for The Wanderers, he was not included in the squad list for this season and therefore rendered him ineligible to play in Sky Bet League One matches for The Whites, and thus Comley teared up his contract at the University of Bolton Stadium.

A free agent since, Keith Millen and Carlisle United have offered sanctuary to the midfielder for the last couple of weeks, as he looks to earn a contract with a new club. Speaking in a report with the News & Star, Carlisle’s assistant manager Gavin Skelton would say on Comley: “He’s been good (since joining us).

“He’s got better all the time. We’ll see how he goes. So far it’s been impossible to see him in a game and that’s when you judge people.” Speaking in the same report, Cumbrian’s boss Keith Millen would also offer his thoughts on the situation, whilst acknowledging that it was not his intention to string the player along during this process.

Millen would say: “He’s the type I’m looking for. If there’s a midfielder who’s good on the ball, can see a pass, knows the position, that type of midfielder… I would look at it. People (here) know him better than me because he’s been here before. It’s down to me to have a look at him now and see if I think he’ll enhance what we’ve got.

“But I won’t – and I’ve said it to the lad – just drag it along for the sake of dragging it along, because he needs to sort himself out somewhere. We’ll probably have more of a discussion next week.”

The Verdict:

At just 26 years-old, Brandon Comley is in what is typically considered to be the prime years for professional footballers, and thus should still have plenty to offer to a team like Carlisle United.

The central midfielder has amassed 130 total appearances at Sky Bet League Two level, and so adapting to this level of football should prove to be much of an issue for him. The player is also familiar with the club having spent half a season at Brunton Park in 2016, and with the club being so keen to offer him a potential lifeline upon his release from Bolton, Comley looks to be in a situation where it’s his contract to lose.

And this is the type of low-risk, high-reward gamble that The Cumbrians should be all-in on making. With an upturn in form that has seen the club win three of their previous four league matches and seen them move six points clear of the relegation zone, a feel-good factor appears to be returning to Brunton Park. But the job of cementing their place in the football league for next season is not done yet, and the club cannot afford to become complacent.

And thus, an addition like Comley could prove to be a very shrewd one indeed, as the player brings a pedigree that his seen him feature at the highest level of the English footballing pyramid, whilst also becoming a regular choice for his national team Monserrat when playing regular club football.

So if Carlisle can strike a deal with the 26 year-old, that would likely prove to be a cheap one at that as the player isn’t really in a position to be demanding extortionate wages, for a player that knows the club and possess ability that took him to the Premier League, and if his attitude and fitness levels are correct, then Comley could become a quality option in the centre of The Cumbrian’s midfield for years to come.