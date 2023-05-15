Ipswich Town defender Richard Keogh could well be set for retirement after it was announced he would leave the Tractor Boys at the end of June - though one club could offer him a final crack of the whip.

The Republic of Ireland international has been an EFL stalwart for the entirety of his career, and has given us many memorable moments - more agonising than rewarding, but he has proved a very strong defender down the years.

Playing for no less than 11 different clubs, with the majority of his career spent at Derby County, the 36-year-old has made 626 appearances in the Football League - a tally bettered only by Dean Lewington, Peter Clarke, Phil Jagielka and Billy Sharp in the current game.

But Keogh is a determined man, and centre-backs do tend to prolong their careers more than any other outfield player. And it could be one of his former clubs that would be perfect for him to carry on his evergreen career in Carlisle United.

Cumbria Calling?

Keogh played for the Cumbrians across three seasons from 2007 to 2010, making 95 appearances and scoring seven goals in his time at Brunton Park.

They have suffered differing career paths since with Keogh almost exclusively playing in the Championship ever since, though with just nine appearances in the third-tier this campaign and a likelihood of dropping down a division before retiring, Carlisle could take him back with open arms.

Paul Simpson's side lost the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Bradford City on Sunday evening, with the Bantams knowing that if they keep a clean sheet in the far north, they will progress to Wembley - leaving Carlisle in the lurch.

And, should they stay down, Paul Huntington and Morgan Feeney are both out of contract, Ben Barclay is set to be recalled by Stockport County and Jon Mellish is also set to watch his contract expire - though the club have the option of an extra year.

Replacements will be required.

Keogh is obviously a player who has had a successful career, at least way beyond the level that Carlisle have been used to playing for the past nine seasons.

He may have outgrown the Cumbrians throughout his playing career, but the time has come where they are on the same level again - and with centre-backs departing, he would offer superb experience and tactical nous that is extremely beneficial for clubs at this level.

Alternatively, Carlisle could go up and Keogh could act as vital experience in a relegation battle.